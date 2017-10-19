How Charges of Politicization Hinder Debate on Guns and Climate

It is routine to rebuke those who ask difficult or controversial questions in the wake of tragedy and charge them with playing politics. Lately, this seems especially true in cases of gun violence and extreme weather. After the mass shooting in Las Vegas, various public figures dared, in the words of conservative commentator Sean Hannity, to “politicize tragedy” by calling for gun control. During the recent spate of devastating hurricanes, some folks did something “very, very insensitive,” as EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt put it, by urging action on climate change.

Sensitivity toward victims and survivors of a shooting or natural disaster is essential. And we should give priority to helping the endangered, injured, homeless, or grieving.

Yet raising troubling questions about causes, policies, and accountability enables us to anticipate and perhaps even prevent future tragedies. Though it seems inconsiderate to capitalize on tragedy, a calamity often serves what political scientist John Kingdon called a “focusing event” that draws attention to an issue. As the event fades, so does the urgency to take action. Hesitancy to engage in “politics” may foreclose a key opportunity to actually address the problem at hand.

The admonition to not “politicize” tragedy also damages our public discourse in much more subtle ways. It uses the public spirit following a tragedy as a means to stifle debate. And it plays into a problematic reframing of issues like climate change or even gun violence as natural phenomena largely beyond the reach of political action.

In the wake of tragedy, there is typically a call for “thoughts and prayers,” a ritual increasingly criticized as an empty gesture or a way of deflecting serious discussion about causes and policies. There is also a much more meaningful collective response: an affirmation of community, as people come together to assist in rescue and recovery and attend to survivors and loved ones.

Climate communications expert George Marshall notes, “In disasters, especially in areas with strong communities, people tend to pull together and show a remarkable and inspiring sense of collective purpose.” In Houston, for example, private boat-owners came to the rescue of those trapped in floodwaters.

However, Marshall also cautions that “disasters can reinforce social networks (and with them established norms and worldviews).” Such “a stronger cultural cohesion could make it even harder for ideas that challenge existing worldviews to be voiced or accepted,” for example “creating even further obstacles for the acceptance of climate change in societies that are currently skeptical.”

The inspiring embrace of community in the wake of disaster can therefore also generate calls to “get with the program” and avoid uncomfortable but necessary questions. It is easy to leverage this type of groupthink to claim that such questions “politicize” a tragedy, especially if we see politics as a tawdry competition for self-promotion or partisan advantage that taints the altruistic spirit following a tragedy.