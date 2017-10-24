How Close Are You to God?

We Christians often talk about trying to "get close to God" and then "staying close to God."
But in John 17, we find a very different picture painted by Jesus himself. Jesus prays that we would be given an intimate, off-the-charts closeness with Him.
Was Jesus' prayer answered?
In this short video clip, find out how you can wake up every day and enjoy perfect closeness with Jesus all day long!
