With the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, Crypto market is continuously expanding surpassing all known horizons. The expansion has by far exceeded the original expectations. This Bitcoin led expansion has allured people to invest their money in volatile Crypto market. Since, the desire to invest is not backed by credible information but it is fueled by unrealistic expectation of turning millionaire overnight. This in turn is a perfect specimen of collective crowd behaviour. The paucity of strategic know-how leads people into the trap of various prevalent market frauds. If one is still able to steer clear from these hurdles, the chance of making profit is meagre. As Satoshi Nakamoto puts, “ Bitcoin originated to address the trust deficit present in the financial system”. But with the rapid Bitcoin propelled expansion frauds have begin to raise their ugly head thereby defeating the very purpose behind the creation of Bitcoin. What becomes imperative is the right Knowledge. Hence, the phrase “Knowledge is Power" by Francis Bacon suits very aptly to the above mentioned scenario.

Sean Kirtz, who ran a Facebook group, Bitcoin Day Traders was quick to notice the knowledge deficit and felt the need for a home for Crypto currency community.

This led to the implantation of the very raw idea of a media network into the psyche of Sean Kirtz. After analysing the whole scenario, he realized that there is a need for the people to develop insight into crypto world long before they choose to invest. To reap profit, it becomes imperative to know how and where to invest. Finally, Sean Kirtz with his like minded friends Dean James, Simon Josef and Frank Lucido co-founded CLOUT

CLOUT is a blockchain based platform intended to promote crypto communities growth by providing quality information to make informed decisions. It aims to address the prevalent knowledge deficit. A public platform, where content would be generated and accredited by general public through the system of upvotes. Monetized rewards would be offered for upvotes. It is the community which would be responsible of accreditation of content on platform. It will be the community which would filter out irrelevant content thereby making it self correcting in nature. Since the power of accreditation is widely and equally distributed among the community rather than being held by a core group. This makes it completely decentralized and leaves no room for sponsored content.

CLOUT aims to bring all the crypto enthusiasts on the same plane. It will feature news & media section for ICO analysis and updates. Furthermore, for the first time the community will feature a "Who's Who" section to reward all the active members of the community for their positive contribution towards their help for filtering the content. It will also contain a newbie section with most acknowledged guide generated by the crowd voting system to help newcomers on their investment endeavours. A separate section will cater to trending investments in the market accredited by the same crowd voting system. CLOUT will become the homepage for all of your cryptocurrency needs. Rather than scrolling through the endless websites for information. Now, you can, with a simple click of mouse login to CLOUT where you may find all the required market information. The platform will not only save time but will also reward you for each of your community serving activity.

Sean Kirtz, President/Founder of CLOUT, a fintech solution architect quotes “ CLOUT is bound to revolutionize the current blockchain media set up by eliminating the vagaries existing in the present system.”

This project is not a completely new concept since platforms like Steamit, Reddit, Medium and AIM are functional over a period of time. But what differentiates it is its inherent uniqueness.

Some exclusively unique concepts about this platform are

i) CLOUT is Specific- Where other platforms are universal in nature that is you can post articles on any topic. This, in turn generalises the platform. CLOUT will feature articles specifically on cryptocurrencies. This will prove helpful by segregating content for each & every member of the community.

ii) Every Vote Counts- CLOUT will reward you for every community serving activity. When you post an article on receiving substantial upvotes or comments on it, be assured to receive appropriate monetised rewards.

iii) Quality focused reward - Unlike many other popular platforms the reward amount will be based solely upon the qualitative aspect of your content rather than being based upon the age of your account. Hence, rendering the age of your account irrelevant. This will ensure fair play linked through a transparent public upvote accreditation system.

Distribution During the crowdfunding stage 10 million out of 100 million CLOUT tokens will be available for public sale.