How Coming Out May Help Prevent Cancer

Each week, LGBT HealthLink, a program of CenterLink, and researcher and blogger Corey Prachniak-Rincón bring you a round-up of some of the biggest LGBTQ wellness stories from the past seven days. For more LGBTQ Wellness, visit a page dedicated to the topic here.

Who Comes Out to their Doctor?

Researchers found that queer men were more likely to come out to their doctor if they were out to friends and family, had seen a provider in the past year, or previously had an STI diagnosis. Coming out to one’s doctor played a bigger role in getting vaccinated for HPV than in getting tested for STIs, suggesting outness could be particularly important in cancer prevention.

Coming Out in Florida’s Latinx Communities

This one is close to our hearts at LGBT HealthLink’s Fort Lauderdale home. A new study explored the coming out experiences of Hispanic sexual minority youth in South Florida, including when and why the youth chose to come out and how they felt it impacted their lives. Researchers also explored the intersectionality of queer identities with Hispanic culture, families, and values.

A New Type of Vending Machine

Reuters reported on a vending machine installed at a queer sauna in the U.K. that provides free self-administered HIV tests. A survey at the venue last year found that 93% of patrons were open to the HIV test vending machine, and in its first six weeks, more folks grabbed a test than had been tested by on-site volunteers in the whole six months that preceded.

Trans Youth Health in the Spotlight

Several news outlets shared the AP’s story on how parents of transgender kids, or kids who are questioning their gender identity or expression, can be supportive. Meanwhile, the parent of a transgender child in a military family spoke out in Teen Vogue about the challenges her daughter has faced in accessing healthcare, such as providers not following policies and refusing care.

Self- and Partner Testing for Anal Cancer

A study examined queer men’s opinions on testing themselves or their partner for signs of anal cancer, a condition for which queer men are at higher risk. Overall, participants were confident in their ability to perform the test, and supportive of being taught by a physician. However, researchers say a low level of anal cancer knowledge among queer men may be a barrier.

Strategies to Reduce Tobacco Use Explored