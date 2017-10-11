How Community Education Workers Support Girls Education

Today, October 11th, is the International Day of the Girl Child, a day aimed at galvanizing worldwide enthusiasm for goals to better girls’ lives, providing an opportunity for them to show leadership and reach their full potential. Today, and everyday, Building Tomorrow supports the education of thousands of girls as we believe education is the best way to empower a girl to reach her full potential.

One way we work to educate girls is through building safe, well-constructed primary schools in communities that don’t have a school. To date, Building Tomorrow has built and opened 53 schools, providing an education for over 9,700 girls. Previously, some of these girls walked for hours to reach a nearby school while others may have not attended school at all, simply staying home and helping their family.

Only building new schools is not enough. In Uganda, girls often face additional challenges and stigma when it comes to accessing an education. Some parents hold the belief boys should be breadwinners and girls should stay at home. If a struggling family cannot pay for a girl’s school fees, they may encourage an early marriage in order to reap the income of her bride price. It is one reason why 49% of girls in Uganda are married before their 18th birthday. Altogether child marriage, early pregnancy, and responsibilities at home can make it nearly impossible for a girl to enroll and stay in school.

Building Tomorrow attempts to break down some of these barriers through our BT Fellows Program, in which young Ugandan college graduates serve as community education workers to enroll out-of-school children, train teachers, promote student leadership, and encourage communities to value education. These bright young leaders are first trained in best practices for promoting high-quality education, and then immersed in rural communities to implement these innovations.

At the student level, BT Fellows encourage growing girls’ leadership capacity by introducing Girls Clubs. These clubs create a safe space for girls to build confidence, improve communication skills and to be vocal about the gender issues they encounter. The clubs also help to build a sense of community where girls gain an awareness of their rights and become advocates for themselves and their peers.

At the school level, Fellows support girls education by conducting teacher training workshops on topics such as gender inclusion and child protection. Through gender inclusion workshops, Fellows encourage teachers to let girls be leaders in classroom activities and to infuse examples of females in respected roles such as doctors or engineers. Through child protection trainings, Fellows focus on children’s rights and the responsibility of teachers to ensure those rights are upheld. Teachers are trained in how to identify suspected instances of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and support girls who have been victims of GBV. These trainings have proven essential in ensuring schools provide a safe, conducive learning environment for girls.

On a community level, Fellows engage in several interventions encouraging parents to value girls education. Each Fellow recruits, trains, and supports around 40 volunteer Out-of-School Children Ambassadors (OOSC) who help to promote education within the community. These OOSC Ambassadors identify households where children are not in school and sensitize parents on the benefits of educating their children. Already, Fellows and Ambassadors have brought over 4,800 out-of-school girls to school. Working alongside Ambassadors, Fellows also host community dialogues and meetings to emphasize the crucial importance of educating girls.