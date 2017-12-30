How cryptocurrency can impact the financial markets and banks?

Lately, there have been a lot of discussions about cryptocurrency usage as collateral. Considering that cryptocurrency is impacting financial and investment sectors we have asked cryptocurrency expert Alex Faliushin from CoinLoan how cryptocurrency is impacting the financial markets and banks?

1. As you are the cryptocurrency expert, could you briefly explain,​for beginners,​ ​how​ ​cryptocurrency​ ​can​ ​be​ ​used​ ​as​ ​collateral?

Currently there are no solutions which allow using cryptocurrency or other blockchain assets as a collateral of financial liabilities in fiat currency such as USD or EUR but I can to tell you how this can happen on our platform. Our project, CoinLoan, is the first one among the global "cryptocurrency community" to develop an approach enabling to use crypto-assets as a collateral. You have to sign up at the platform, make a cryptocurrency deposit (e.g., Bitcoins) and create an application. You will receive fiat funds in the amount up to 70% of the market value of your cryptocurrency immediately. The received funds can be withdrawn very easily, e.g., by an instant transfer to a bank card or a bank payment. After repaying the borrowed amount, the cryptocurrency is returned in full amount. Those who see opportunities for growth of cryptocurrency can save it for a long-term prospective without selling Bitcoins at exchanges. Also any user can provide fiat funds without any risk. Their repayment is guaranteed by the cryptocurrency collateral.

2. ​Can​ ​you​ ​share​ ​insights​ ​of​ ​how​ ​cryptocurrency​ ​can​ ​influence​ ​cash industry?

The most popular cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. New cryptocurrencies whose cost is pegged against precious metals and fiat currencies keep appearing. In my opinion such projects will be rather promising when implemented within the law and accepted by state institutions. When a cryptocurrency complying with these criteria appears, it shall become very successful. CoinLoan will be gladly allowed working with such cryptocurrencies like with fiat funds or using them as collateral. It's important to know that due to the "cryptocurrency component" such platforms as CoinLoan allow financing holders to keep virtual currency. It is also expected that with development of blockchain technologies non-competitive financial institutions who offer high interest rates will be gradually forced out.

3. How​ ​blockchain​ ​and​ ​cryptocurrencies​ ​are​ ​impacting​ ​the​ ​current investment​ ​market​ ​in​ ​finance​ ​and​ ​stocks​ ​and​ ​what​ ​changes​ ​can​ ​we​ ​expect in​ ​the​ ​next​ ​5​ ​-​ ​10​ ​years?

In my opinion, during the next 5-10 years the trend of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology development will be fully positive. More and more states would officially accept and legalize cryptocurrencies, implement blockchain technologies in routine processes, transfer their real estate, education, medical, financial registers and accounting systems. This will allow creating a safe, transparent and fully automatized infrastructure which makes life easier. Currently more and more start-ups and companies prefer raising funds for business development by ICO/ITO (Initial Coin Offering/Initial Token Offering) instead of conventional initial public offering (IPO). Even now ICO is a fast, modern and transparent way to receive financial resources. The only great drawback of ICO is high fraud level due to absence of state control, however in my opinion this problem shall be solved soon.

4. Do​ ​you​ ​think​ ​that​ ​business​ ​models​ ​which​ ​are​ ​using​ ​cryptocurrency​ ​as collateral​ ​will​ ​become​ ​more​ ​popular​ ​in​ ​the​ ​near​ ​future?

Yes, sure. Total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has increased 13 times during the last year and continues to increase. More and more people become interested in cryptocurrencies and wish to invest into them. Secured assets on cryptocurrency will become an important part of the cryptoworld ecosystem, like real estate collaterals. The whole system would just be profitable, quick and very convenient for investors. For instance on CoinLoan platform, cryptocurrency holders can live on the spot, pursue everyday needs without selling such profitable investment asset even in case of an urgent need of money. Secured assets on cryptocurrencies can be borrowed for a term up to 5 years. During this time, according to the trend, the cryptocurrency cost will increase. This will compensate the cost of using financial resources secured on cryptocurrency and even receive income after selling the crypto assets at a higher and more profitable rate.

5. Do​ ​you​ ​think​ ​that​ ​regular​ ​banks​ ​can​ ​be​ ​replaceable​ ​by​ ​cryptocurrency exchanges​ ​in​ ​the​ ​future?​ ​Are​ ​you​ ​able​ ​to​ ​tell​ ​how​ ​can​ ​cryptocurrency​ affect​ ​banking​ ​sector?

Nowadays many states are very interested in blockchain technologies. Many countries transfer their real estate registers to blockchain. For example in CoinLoan platform, the conventional method of securing financial liabilities on real estate may be considered as a new type of crypto collaterals. It will become very popular because blockchain assets are evaluated immediately and all transactions with them are fully automated. In my opinion, crypto collaterals will greatly influence the conventional banking system, especially in countries with high bank interest rates. By using international platforms which accept cryptocurrency as a collateral, citizens of such countries will get access to "cheap" funds, the cost of using which can be reduced or fully compensated by the increase of the crypto collateral cost.

6. Considering​ ​that​ ​cryptocurrencies​ ​will​ ​rule​ ​in​ ​the​ ​future,​ ​how​ ​is​ ​this matter​ ​going​ ​to​ ​affect​ ​the​ ​elder​ ​society​ ​in​ ​terms​ ​of​ ​technology​ ​usage?

Until recently users had to install a program on their PC and wait for a long time in order to fully synchronize 100 Gb blockchain for working with Bitcoins. Cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies develop rapidly and become very simple in use. There are a lot of mobile wallets for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies e.g., Copay/Bitpay. Web-applications allow creating a wallet for cryptocurrencies in a few minutes are also developed. I'm sure that if compared with the conventional banking system, usage of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions will be easier even for the senior citizens. Now to pay a bill with help of Bitcoin you only have to scan a QR-code using a mobile app and press a button. At the same time, for paying with a bank card you need to fill in a form with a lot of fields (card number, validity, CVV code, and name, billing address) manually.

7. What​ ​coin​ ​would​ ​you​ ​recommend​ ​for​ ​cryptocurrency​ ​beginners​ ​and​ ​what platform​ ​is​ ​the​ ​best​ ​for​ ​trading​ ​them?