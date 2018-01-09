How Customer Service Will Change in 2018

The customer service landscape has transformed pretty dramatically in the past ten years or so; as recently as 2006, social media as we now know it didn’t really exist, and most consumers still interacted with companies in person and over the phone. It’s a well-known running joke that automated phone service trees are a complete nightmare to interact with, earning technology a reputation for making the customer service experience worse. But the truth is that consumers increasingly prefer self-service options, especially those powered by the latest and greatest technologies, which make it possible for them to engage with brands on their own terms.

The way consumers communicate has changed dramatically over the past several years. Bob Segert, executive chairman of Aspect Software told Forbes. “It has been a massive transformation, with customers now thinking ‘digital-first’ and showing a preference for human-less engagement. It’s left companies with traditional models of interacting with customers solely through traditional contact center functionality struggling to keep up.”

The importance of staying on top of the technological advancements that drive customer service innovations cannot be understated; to put it simply, customers these days just expect more. If your business can’t deliver, you risk being left behind. It’s critical to stay informed about the newest automated technologies and services available to evolve your brand’s customer service model.

The Rise of the Chatbot

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been driving the development of chatbots capable of using machine learning to mimic human conversation patterns when reacting to spoken or written prompts. These chatbots can then be connected to data sources to deliver information and services to consumers on demand, allowing brands to personally engage with consumers on an unprecedented scale.

Chatbots have long been on the rise--helping both startups and enterprise organizations scale their customer service practices and offer round-the-clock contact with customers. With chatbots, there’s no such thing as clocking out for the weekend, they have the capacity to process requests even when employees are unavailable. While chatbots may not be able to fully replicate the experience of interacting with another human being, yet, in many ways their technological prowess exceeds human capabilities. Steeped in machine-learning technology, chatbots can amass and organize information at lightning speed, and subsequently, deliver faster results to inquiring customers.

Chatbots also have the potential to help businesses cut labor costs. According to research conducted by McKinsey, and published by Business Insider, 29 percent of customer service positions could be automated through chatbots. Making the switch from people-based service to computer based services is estimated to save organizations up to $23 billion collectively. Between the impressive cost-effectiveness of chatbots and consumers who are tired of long hold times and grumpy call center reps, more and more brands will jump on board with the chatbot revolution in the New Year.

Emotion-Tracking Technology

Artificial intelligence is doing more than just learning how to imitate human speech patterns, too. Advances in machine learning have made it possible for computer software to analyze customer input to determine their emotions. In a recent Bitly article, Peter Yang, co-founder of ResumeGo expounded on the ways in which technology is advancing and enabling customer service teams to track customer sentiment. According to Yang, “these programs can listen in on phone calls, evaluate how a customer is feeling, and feed this information back to the customer service representative on the line in real-time, so the representative can respond accordingly based on that intelligence.”

Human communication is laden with nuances, and the ability to recognize these inflections is a defining quality that still separates human intelligence from artificial intelligence. But strides are being taken to close the gap and introduce AI technology that can recognize emotion. If organizations really want to know their customers, and subsequently, anticipate their wants and needs, they have to pay attention to how customers feel at every point in the sales cycle. Using automated programs to monitor responses, analyze their meanings, and deliver insights to customer service teams could help providers stay two steps ahead of their customers and ultimately deliver more personalized service.

Humanization

In the end, the driving force behind these technological developments is still the same as the heart of customer service -- human connection. The challenge that companies will continue to face in 2018 is melding humanity with technology. Customers want speed, efficiency, and personalized solutions, all of which require intelligent technological implementation, but they also want to feel assured that real people, not just robots, are still listening. 2018 will see a surge in humanized artificial intelligence in the customer service sphere because customers now demand to be able to authentically engage with brands 24/7 and across all their devices.

Azazie, an eCommerce bridal company, understands that even though customers want a streamlined and efficient online experience, they still want everything to be personalized. Their success is tied to the personalized interactions with their customers; brides trust them to deliver beautifully tailored, custom-sized wedding gowns without ever setting foot in a brick-and-mortar store. This is all possible because of the efforts of their dedicated customer service team, which strives to help brides throughout their wedding planning journeys.