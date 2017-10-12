How Daniel Schorr And Djabarou Niederheide Built A World Class Consulting Business

Daniel Schorr (22) and Djabarou Niederheide (22) are not the ordinary young entrepreneurs. Schorr and Niederheide already decided many years ago to start their own business long before both of them got to know each other.

Unlike many other teenagers, both are not at home every weekend at a celebration, drinking, smoking or coming home early.

After many failures and failures, Schorr and Niederheide have decided to invest a high 5-figure amount in mentors and coaching to be taught by the world's best entrepreneurs and marketers.

Their focus now is on the acquisition of new customers for experts, coaches, trainers, consultants, service providers or even classic offline companies, which have to lose more and more by the change of time in sales.

When both founded the Digital Results Consulting (Digital Results Consulting) company in early 2017, you have already perfected your system so that it can work for absolutely every market and niche on this planet.

I talked to both and wanted to know what the best tips for new customer acquisition are to know what the secrets are for their clients so valuable.

1. Experts positioning

Lay down on a small niche where you position yourself as an absolute expert. Let's assume you have an agency for web design. Then you should go to "Webdesign for restaurants" For example "web design for doctors". This is how you show your target group that you are THE expert for the niche XY and can exactly provide the solution for a problem, says Niederheide.

2. Choose from now on premium prices!

Especially if you are a service provider, consultant or coach in a niche, where you are advising, this is an absolute master tip. With premium prices you signal your prospects for high-quality results. Premium prices also make sure that you can choose the one you work with. To generate prospective buyers for a premium offer, we recommend working with case studios to demonstrate that the system really works. Subsequently it should be forwarded to a form of application in order to be able to precisely qualify the customer, Schorr says. As a rule, it is so that when you ask for premium prices, a longer period of time cooperates with someone. Because it is only for bad mood, if one cooperates with the wrong.

3. Create a Sales Funnel

A sales funnel is the most important process to generate new customers daily for Autopilot for every business, according to Schorr. It depends on the traffic from where. A very good way to get qualified customers for your offer is through Facebook advertisements.

With Facebook you have the opportunity to directly address web site visitors or people who have acted with your contributions to social media. In addition, you have the ability to target income, age, gender, place of residence and much more. This way you can easily reach your perfect dream customer, says Niederheide.

There are so many companies, coaches, experts, and many more who have not yet realized the power of social media and do not know what an uncanny potential your company actually has.