How Do Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings Compare as Reading Experiences?

Is Harry Potter much deeper than The Lord of the Rings? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

The Harry Potter series is much more psychologically deep than The Lord of the Rings. It includes rich, three-dimensional characters. Harry Potter starts out worshiping his father and eventually learns that his father was actually a bit of a bully. Snape is an unusually complex character for a children's story. Rowling gets into the hearts of adolescents in a way that Tolkien never could, or would want to.

Rowling has done a ton of research on magical animals and legends, and that richness is all part of what makes the books so much fun. From grindylows to boggarts, she really knows her mythological beasts. And there are some other wonderful little touches–the Wizengamot, for example, is a nod to an old Anglo-Saxon council, the witenagemot, that chose who would be the next king. She could have made up some nonsense word, but instead she made a pun on a real thing that only a few people who are interested in ancient British history would even notice. That's very cool.

And yet… what Rowling does every now and then, Tolkien does on every page. His reading is far deeper. His Elvish languages are based on Finnish and Welsh and they really work. The names of his Dwarves come from the Icelandic sagas. The Rohirrim sing in Anglo-Saxon alliterative verse. His creation myth riffs on that in Paradise Lost.

Of course, Harry Potter is set in the modern world; she didn't have as much freedom to invent things from the whole cloth. And her project was different. She includes overt satires on the British government, the British tabloid press, and racism. There's only the tiniest hint of satire in Tolkien.

In short, she's deeper both in terms of the psychological realism of her characters and her commentary on Britain. Tolkien's world is richer, more complete, more coherent, and based on a mountain of Northern European legend.

There's a place for both.