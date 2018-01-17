How Do We Help Edtech Companies Reach Educators?

In my book, Intergenerational Engagement I discuss the challenges of ed-tech as it relates to navigating school districts. Technology and the younger generations are disrupting everything; so educational institutions are starting to react, by necessity, to the changing needs of Gen Z students, Millennial teachers, and families. While it is encouraging to hear leading educators pushing change, it is still not happening fast enough in my humble opinion. I am not alone in that assessment. Steve Case, the founder of AOL, in his book "The Third Wave," predicted education would be one of the last industries to adopt "the internet of things." The “internet of things,” Case says, is the third wave of the internet where everything is intertwined and managed through the internet. It simply makes things work better, faster, and more efficient.

There are hundreds of "Third Wave" ed-tech startups that are creating amazing internet and app-based technology for schools. Their products address a host of education's most significant challenges. Edtech is being utilized to manage everything from student data, personalized, and project-based learning. Interestingly enough, there are still a lot of great new tech-tools that are going unused because of the risk-averse nature of the school systems. If their programs do get approved by the school districts, they often get caught up in so much bureaucracy, that the program never makes it to the school or benefits a student. As I said, educational institutions are aware of the challenges they face in a new, faster and hyper-connected world. They will entertain meetings with companies that have tech-based solutions, but unfortunately, in many cases, they still revert back to more traditional models that are comfortable, less risky, and not as efficient.

I have had first-hand experience with this challenge in my educational consulting business. Many of my clients are EdTech companies. They utilize our services to help form alliances in the education space. One of those clients was BetterHelp, the country's largest provider of online and mobile-based therapy. They have over 700,000 adult users.

In the Gen Z, or iGen chapter of my book I discuss the silent epidemic of teen mental health. Mental health is one of the education system's most pressing challenges. Eighty percent of US teens have admitted to suffering from anxiety or depression in the past year. Teen suicides are up over 300 percent since 2012. Although the American School Counselors Association recommends a 250 to 1 student counselor ratio, the national average for the 2014-2015 school year was 482 to 1. If the 80 percent figure is accurate, how can one high school counselor manage 385 students with mental health issues? The mental health problem is more severe on college campuses where the student to counselor ratio averages around 800 to 1. Students often must wait weeks just for an initial intake exam to review their symptoms.

High school counselors are doing all that they can with their 400-plus students. They are asked to do much more than counsel students on their emotional health; they also manage standardized testing, college admissions, applications, and more. An ever-increasing number of anxious and depressed iGen students need a professional to talk to, but there are clearly not enough ears to go around.

Our company worked with BetterHelp to develop a teen version of their platform called TeenCounseling.com. TeenCounseling.com provides teens with 24/7 access to a licensed counselor. The best thing about the program is that it could be accessed through the student's smartphone, where they live every minute of their waking lives. As you know, young people are used to getting instant gratification. When they are stressed or anxious, they want to talk to someone now, not weeks later. It made perfect sense to me that TeenCounseling.com was a solution that could provide teens a professional to talk to when they needed it, where they needed it, and in a format that they are very comfortable with - texting on their smartphones.

To launch the program, the company asked us to find some school districts that would like to offer the TeenCounseling.com platform at no charge for six months to all their teen students. We identified the school districts from close contacts and even from Google searches that quickly pulled up news articles about mental health and even suicide epidemics in the school district. After six months of calling hundreds of school districts, I only found one that was willing to give it a try, and they refused to endorse or promote it broadly to the parents or students as an available option, so it was not successful.

Most of the school districts took my calls and meetings but eventually went into risk-averse mode, asking, “What if a student uses TeenCounseling.com and they commit suicide?” My answer was always, “What if they don't use it and commit suicide?”

Ultimately, most of the districts decided to address the mental health challenges of their students by securing funding to hire more counselors. This is what they have done in the past, so it was a comfortable decision. Now the counselor may only have 300 students to manage.

Fortunately, our hard work in helping develop Teencounseling.com was not done in vain. Teencounseling.com is available for parents and teens today, they just cannot expect to hear about it from their child’s school. If you are a parent with a teen who can benefit from anytime, anywhere smartphone access to a professional counselor, please visit Teencounseling.com to learn more. I believe this technology can be a lifesaver.

I discuss these challenges to demonstrate the issues that schools and many larger organizations face. Many employees in the schools, including Millennial teachers, want to change things. Edtech can help, but Teachers and parents get frustrated with the pace. Most teachers and parents in K-12 schools are Millennials. Some research shows that as many as fifty percent of new Millennial teachers leave the profession within five years, so it is obvious their needs are not being met.