How do we know what our ancestors ate? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

We thankfully have a number of great resources to discover what people of the past ate. One of the best clues can be through osteology (the study of bones). Entire skeletons or bones, even if they are thousands of years old, can reveal specific information about a specific individual’s diet during their lifetime. Fields that focus on investigating such information, such as in bioarchaeology, won’t necessarily give us information about specific historical dishes, studying the bones and teeth of our ancestors can tell us what nutrients or vitamins were part of or lacking in their diet. For example, just like today, tooth wear or decay often can indicate things like the amount of sugar in an individual’s diet. The type and extent of tooth wear can also indicate whether someone ate meat on a regular basis. Beyond teeth, studying a skeleton can tell us about the vitamins someone did or didn’t have access to in their diet. For example, scurvy is a common metabolic disorder that results from inadequate access to Vitamin C, most often found in fruits like lemons, limes, and other citrus. (For example, sailors were particularly prone to scurvy on long sea voyages which is why the British Royal Navy eventually implemented regulations for ships to stock limes on their voyages!) A prolonged lack of Vitamin C can show up in an individual’s ribs and arm and leg bones, long after the person has died.

Although osteology can tell us important things about the vitamins and nutritional content of an individual or community’s diet, this usually can’t provide comprehensive information about specific dishes or an entire cuisine. For this, we can turn to other archaeological or, when available, textual sources. Many cultures, from ancient China to Sumeria, to northern Europe to South America, included food and beverages in graves as part of their burial practices. Often, this was a practice stemming from beliefs that the dead would need sustenance in the afterlife. But it could just as easily be a way to commemorate or honor their lost loved ones. Food and drink buried with the dead has been an incredibly rich resource to discover ancient culinary traditions, sometimes thousands of years old! This is how archaeologists have discovered, among other things, the most ancient traces of beer, the remnants of which have been discovered in both ancient Sumerian and Chinese grave sites.

But, of course, we also have textual evidence that discusses historical food trends. Recipes, in one form or another, are among some of the oldest records we have. We have full cookbooks from the Roman Empire, for example, but we also have other textual evidence that goes to show what people were buying or selling as far as foodstuffs. This can be anything from ancient Greek tax records for olive oil or wine to Egyptian hieroglyphs that demonstrate early ways of milling grain for bread. But just because we have a picture or text that details a particular food or a dish doesn’t necessarily mean it was what everyone was eating. Often, the texts we have document only a small fraction of what a community was eating, usually either unusual recipes (which cooks needed to write down simply because they were not made often) or dishes that were particularly luxurious or costly, a way of showing off the household or diner that was able to consume such dishes. This is particularly the case for medieval cookbooks - where the recipes that survive are often exclusively those associated with the economic elite or even royalty. Few recipes date from this period describe simple stews or soups, which was probably what over 90% of the population was eating on a daily basis. This is why we often need to use a host of resources, from osteological to textual, in order to determine what our ancestors ate.