How Do You Properly Care for a Venus Flytrap?

How do you take care of a Venus flytrap? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Danny Powell, Grower and breeder of Carnivorous Plants, on Quora:

There are a few key factors that need to be met in order for a Venus flytrap to not only stay alive, but thrive. VFT’s are native to the southeast US where they grow in bogs and along stream beds. I grow mine outside year round in the SF Bay Area. They like acidic soil, a lot of light and humidity, very clean water, and to be grown outside.

Soil: I grow all of mine in a 50:50 peat moss/perlite mix. I know other growers who have success with pure peat moss, but I like the aeration that perlite provides. The soil needs to be acidic and able to retain moisture. They’ll do best if repotted (during dormancy) every 2 years, but can go longer without repotting.

Water: VFT’s cannot dry out, if they do they will die. I use the tray method for most of mine where I let them sit in 1–2″ of water and will typically let the tray go dry or almost dry before I water again. This allows the pot to stay wet/moist at all times, but also allows the roots to get oxygen. It’s very important that both the water and soil be low in Total Dissolved Solids (TDS). The roots are very sensitive and the plant will die if there’s a lot of minerals in the water. My water quality is very poor so I use filtered water for all my plants.

Light: VFTs like a lot of light. They should be grown in full sun and don’t like a lot of shade. Some plants will start to get red coloring in a lot of light, but not all.

Temperature: I’ve grown VFT’s in temperatures ranging from 28 to 110 F without a problem. They seem to grow best when it’s in the 80s or 90s, but do well during naturally occurring changes in temperature.

Humidity: VFT’s prefer humidity and will grow best in a high humidity environment, but it’s not necessary. My micro climate is very low in humidity and they grow fine, but anything you can do to keep the surrounding environment high in humidity will help the plants to thrive.

Fertilization/Feeding: I don’t feed or fertilize my VFT’s. Over-fertilization will kill a plant and it’s very easy to over-fertilize since the roots are so sensitive. Some growers will feed bugs to their plants which you can do, but when grown outside they catch food just fine on their own.

VFT’s should be green outside in a temperate environment. They need a naturally occurring dormancy period in order to stay alive long term. There are some people who can grow their plants on a windowsill or in a terrarium successfully for a short period, but they will eventually die without a dormancy period. While dormant during the winter months (December through March in my climate) they will die back to a bulb and most of the traps will turn brown. This is completely normal and they will regrow again in the spring. Keep them moist, but not flooded. They can survive a light freeze with no problem, but for a deep freeze they made need some protection.

Below are pictures of some of my plants. Most I grow individually in pots sitting in trays, but I put together a planter full of VFTs this past winter and they’re thriving.