Resolutions are a big deal during the new year. People make lists of habits and actions to improve something about their lives. But for me, I like to envision a bigger change.

How do you want to face 2018? What's your intention? When you have one, you'll have a perspective to bring with you no matter what happens. Even if you slip off the resolution routine.

If you want to be more grateful , notice cars letting you merge instead of focusing on the ones that cut you off.

, notice cars letting you merge instead of focusing on the ones that cut you off. If you want to respect your own boundaries , notice your body’s wisdom – no matter whether you specifically set limits.

, notice your body’s wisdom – no matter whether you specifically set limits. If you want to be more joyful , do a little Mona Lisa smile to change your brain and perspective.

, do a little Mona Lisa smile to change your brain and perspective. If you want to be more kind , soften the tone of voice or the content of your thoughts – especially thoughts about yourself.

, soften the tone of voice or the content of your thoughts – especially thoughts about yourself. If you want to have restful nights , set that intention before you go to bed.

There's much more about intentions in Renewing in Chaos. And to learn how to create your best restful nights, consider the power of insomnia coaching.

What’s your intention for 2018?

Wishing you a year filled with kindness,

Sondra