How Does Amazon Make Its Money?

Amazon started out as an online bookstore and it has now grown to consume the retail sector, beating out its next eight competitors combined. It’s basically the Beatles of retail. But how did Amazon go from an online marketplace where people sold off their old books and CDs to the many headed hydra of a retail giant it is today?

Amazon does a lot more than you think. They sell cloud access, e reader tablets, smart home devices, and they are a self-publishing platform, among other things. Despite all this success Amazon has not been without its failures - in 2014 the Amazon Fire Phone failed, but right on its heels came Alexa. Amazon has learned to embrace failure and go with the experiments that succeed.

Customers are Amazon’s number one focus and priority, and outside of that their focus is on growth. This is not a company where you would ever hear someone say, “that’s the way we have always done it,” because their focus is always on innovation. One of the ways it revolutionized online retail was by keeping a massive database of customer purchasing habits and leveraging that to generate buying suggestions like “frequently bought together” and “customers who bought this also bought.” People just want you to make their lives easier and Amazon has been able to tap into this and make it a central pillar of their operation.

As for growth, it is placed at a priority over profits. Meanwhile, Amazon made $2.4 billion in unredeemed gift cards in 2016 alone. But that fact doesn’t shut others out from benefitting from this wildly successful and popular online retail platform. You can leverage Amazon’s success to fuel your own.

Amazon depends pretty heavily on third party sellers to make its platform the only place you ever need to shop. In fact, a whopping 40% of Amazon’s sales come from third party vendors. And many of these vendors are making a hefty living from selling on this platform - 36% make between $100k and $1 million in sales.

Even if you have a mom and pop shop in a small town you can leverage Amazon’s selling platform to increase your reach and widen your customer base. The categories most often sold by third party vendors are home and kitchen, games and toys, books, health, beauty, electronics, clothing, and sporting goods. That said, you aren’t limited to selling only the most popular things, and in fact introducing a new product or category could be what propels you into the 2% of sellers who are making more than $2 million in sales a year.