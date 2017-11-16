How does one become lucky? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Gwenda Bond, on Quora:

Oof, there’s so many ways to answer this. We’ll have to throw out the many varieties of luck outside our control: being born with various kinds of privilege or not. So, how does one become lucky?

Hard work and discipline certainly help with some kinds of luck. Not necessarily in terms of bringing opportunities, although sometimes (see above note on the insidious nature of privilege) — but in terms of being able to benefit and do the work when opportunities arise. Some kinds of “luck” can be created in this way.

But I think on a personal level a lot of luck is related to attitude. If you focus too much on luck, and yours versus other people’s, then unless you actually are very lucky, you will likely end up bitter. Why does the universe smile on that person and not you? Why aren’t you running the world yet?

Better to focus on your achievements and accomplishments and not on what you haven’taccomplished or achieved. Have goals but don’t define them as failures until you get there. Help other people when you can — be their luck. And surround yourself with people who believe in you and your dreams. You might not become lucky, but then you’re way more likely to feel lucky. At least, that’s what has worked for me.