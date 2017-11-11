How Electric Bicycles Can Keep You Healthy

Nowadays, everyone understands that exercise is needed to keep us healthy. People who are physically active are a lot less susceptible to developing diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, depression, disabilities as they age, or to die prematurely. However, statistics show that even with the benefits, most people never exercise and a majority of people offer the same two excuses when researchers ask: They are not fit enough for exercise or don’t have time.

A lot of people hesitate to make a switch from their normal car to a bicycle since they have to put in more effort and do not want get to work drenched in sweat. With an electric bike, though, your body can still exercise and a lot of the strain is taken away by the assistance from the electric motor. Some electric bikes even do the pedaling for you, which makes climbing hills or traveling long distances less daunting and taxing on your body than the same ride with a standard bike. An electric bike can also make cycling an enjoyable alternative to commuting by car, letting anyone with packed daily schedules get a work out in while getting to their job each day.

Even with an electric motor, you can be more active and attain your goals for fitness by manually pedaling when you are able to, and going back to the electric motor when you are tired or need more assistance. Instead of dust collecting on a regular bike in your garage, you will find that you look forward to the next time you can get out on your electric bicycle because of reduced joint pain from not having to constantly pedal.

Biking also helps to improve your coordination. It keeps your mind sharp and can impact all areas of your life, from interaction with young, energetic loved ones, to general physical activity. Even if it has been several years since you’ve ridden a bike, it is a skill, which is picked up again easily. You can rely on the electric motor during challenging parts of your commute, like going uphill. Plus, you’ll be getting outside more often and taking in the fresh air, which is good for all of us.

Your daily commutes won’t be as stressful, which results in a start to your work day which is calmer, and that carries throughout the rest of the day until it is time to bike home again.

Other things which affect our health in these modern days is stress and depression, the secret soul killers which no one likes to talk about. These bikes are perfect for your mental health since they give you something else to do besides sitting inside and playing video games. Anything that gets you outside, gets your blood pumping and your adrenaline racing is a good thing. E-biking is a great solution for both of these. In regards to adrenaline, electric biking is can be really exciting and fun.

Electric bicycles are becoming more and more popular in the USA, but unfortunately not everyone who has wanted to purchase one has been able to because of the high cost. It is why the creators of Jolt, a new eBike, designed an electric bike that was much more affordable than others on the market. It is also very convenient, in that it folds up when it is not in use for easy storage and travel. It comes fully assembled as well so you’ll be able to ride it shortly after receiving it without having to deal with complicated construction.

A Jolt electric bike gives you a reliable and low-cost transportation compared to other forms of transportation, even public. You won’t be too tired or sweaty when you commute because of the electric motor, which helps propel you, but you will still get the necessary exercise every day you use it to assist you in keeping healthy. It is fun for recreational purposes as well and only takes seconds to fold up or unfold.