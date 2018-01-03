How Evangelicals Can Make the Good News Good Again

I remember how tears streamed down my face when I prayed the “sinner’s prayer” with Billy Graham.

I was only 11 years old, sitting on my parents’ couch. About 30 minutes earlier, I had run downstairs from my bedroom out of boredom and flipped through the channels using a powerful, newly released handheld device called a “remote control.” I landed on a channel where a man was talking about Jesus in a stadium full of people. I didn’t know his name until the announcer said it at the end of the program.

After the man sincerely and vividly described the pain Jesus experienced on the cross on my behalf, in literal child-like faith, I remember thinking, “If Jesus loves me that much, He deserves for me to love Him back.” Even though I was only 11, while the choir sang “Just As I Am,” my experience with God was real, and it changed my life.

Twenty-nine years later, I feel the same call that Billy Graham felt. It’s the call to be an evangelist. I don’t try to convert people like they have a target on their backs — like Billy, I believe that God’s Spirit is already active all over the world, calling people to good, and we are privileged to present the invitation. In my relationship with Jesus, I have experienced a beautiful beckoning toward loving wholeness that I have never experienced anywhere else — and to me, evangelism is simply sharing my experience. So I’m still an evangelical, at least in that way.

When younger unreached people hear our proclamation of the Gospel, it does not communicate the good news of God’s grace to them.

Evangelism means good news, originally that the peace-producing good news of Jesus was better news than the “good news” of Caesar proclaimed at the the end of a sword. The name evangelical means something like, “people who want to live according to the good news of Jesus Christ.” While evangelicals will go to the ends of the earth to proclaim the good news to unreached people groups in other countries, it is a tragedy of our time that when unreached young people in the United States think of Christians, they do not associate us with good news.

According to Dave Kinnaman and Gabe Lyons in unChristian: What a New Generation Really Thinks about Christianity . . . and Why It Matters, when younger unreached people hear our proclamation of the Gospel, it does not communicate the good news of God’s grace to them. Especially since the last election, evangelicals have perplexed the entire country young and old by attitudes, political statements, and voting habits that seem to completely contradict the message of Jesus.

Historically, one thing was for sure— evangelicals believed that we are called to obey the Great Commission. In Matthew 28:18-20, the resurrected Jesus says to His followers:

All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.

Over the past few years, however, I have heard less talk about the Great Commission among evangelicals. Talk of the Great Commission has somewhat replaced by talk of the “War on Christmas,” “true conservatives,” and the “definition of marriage.” Can anyone disagree that over the past 40 years culture war politics have at least partly co-opted the cause of Christ among evangelicals? It’s such a blatant strategy now that a Christian author recently coined the portmanteau “Foxvangelicals” to describe so-called evangelicals who seem to follow a certain cable news channel more than the Jesus of Scripture.

Especially later in his ministry, the most influential evangelical in the world, Billy Graham, largely avoided partisan politics. After being manipulated by Richard Nixon, Billy stayed out of the “Religious Right” political fights and even refused to sign the “1978 Chicago Statement on Inerrancy,” viewing it as overreaching and unnecessarily divisive among Bible-believing Christians.

Now, many evangelical churches have ceased to proclaim the Gospel to the unreached, and instead function as political enclaves, where “values voters” huddle together, easily manipulated by politicians for funds and votes.

Some Christians feel the need to defend the Bible because they assume that when culture changes, the Bible loses.

Traditionally, evangelicals have believed in the forward advancement of the Kingdom of God and in the life-changing power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Evangelicals didn’t retreat from society in apocalyptic fear and self-righteous entrenchment. Reactionary separatism was a feature of the fundamentalism that Harold Ockenga’s neo-evangelicals rejected in favor of cultural engagement the 1940s. Evangelicals have a history of winsomely engaging culture, as it was said of Billy, “with a Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other.”

Unfortunately, that approach has changed, and the Bible is now being used as a supply of proof texts for the MAGA agenda. Rachel Held Evans once posted a blog about the phrase, “The Bible is clear . . .” She listed some of the ways that phrase has been used throughout American political history — to justify war against Native Americans, to keep slaves obedient, to relegate women to the kitchen, to attack science, and to oppose civil rights for African-Americans. But that was the fundamentalists. Evangelical Christians, who once engaged contemporary culture, are now attempting to defeat it and turn back the clock just as the fundamentalists they once eschewed.

To be fair, some Christians feel the need to defend the Bible because they assume that when culture changes, the Bible loses. They believe they have to win a cultural “battle for the Bible.” But that is simply not true, and it’s easily disproven by our own American history in relationship to the Bible.

It is true that when American culture changes, some parts of the Bible are interpreted more clearly in the light of other parts. We have seen evangelicals learn to interpret the Bible differently regarding slavery, science, women’s rights, civil rights, and for some, gay rights. But how can we reinterpret the Scripture? Isn’t that just capitulating to culture and and watering down God’s Word?

We can reinterpret Scripture the same way Christians have always reinterpreted it. Because, for Christians, there is a part of the Bible that always wins. Take a look at what is referred to as the Great Commandment in Matthew 22:34-40:

Hearing that Jesus had silenced the Sadducees, the Pharisees got together. One of them, an expert in the law, tested him with this question: “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

Despite heroic portrayals of some Civil War era politicians, according to historian Mark Noll, this passage is what really ended slavery in America. When Christians realized that the African-American slave was their neighbor, the teaching of Jesus was activated, and slavery was on its way to being defeated. Sadly, some Christians lamented that when slavery ended the culture won. The Great Commandment and the Golden Rule in Matthew 7:12 ended slavery in the United States, however, because these are the Scriptures by which Christians interpret all others. Over time, we are more clearly able to see what love looks like, and these passages trump the rest.

Why? Because the Great Commandment is the central teaching of Jesus Christ— He actually says so. That’s the entire point of the passage. When Jesus is asked what the most important commandment is, this is His answer. And Jesus didn’t make it up and didn’t claim to. Jesus received the Great Commandment from Leviticus in the Hebrew Bible, and forms of it and the Golden Rule were also taught by Confucius, Zoraster, and Rabbi Hillel. These Scriptures are also the foundation of ethics, because the Great Commandment and the Golden Rule express empathy, putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathy reveals to each of us that we all need love and that Christians are called by Jesus to love, not to try to “win” a politically-manufactured culture war.

Perhaps we evangelicals need to pray a different kind of sinner’s prayer, a prayer of repentance for allowing partisan politics to supplant the good news. It’s possible that the damage has already been done and that the term evangelical is lost to Americans for at least the next few generations. More optimistically, perhaps this is an opportunity to recover the real meaning of the name in contrast to what it currently communicates, especially to younger Americans.

In a time when many evangelicals fear the future, the core teaching of Jesus can heal society and create a better world for our children. As a dad, I want to partner with God to create a more loving, just, and righteous world for my sons (my oldest son’s name is, for reasons you now know, Graham). My children, and everyone else’s, are waiting on the good news to actually be good news.

We have the opportunity to make the good news good again.

The core teaching of Jesus is inviting evangelicals — re-empowered by the Great Commission and the Great Commandment — to get back to our roots and repair the damage partisan politics has inflicted on the cause of Christ in our country. In a time when many evangelicals defensively feel the need to help the Bible win, for Christians there is a part of the Bible that never loses.

Jesus always wins.