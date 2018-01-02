Though nearly seventy percent of Earth’s surface is comprised of water, only three percent is considered naturally potable – and most of that striking minority is safe-guarded, trapped in glaciers or polar ice caps. Juxtapose the dearth of natural drinking water with the disquieting realization that nearly a billion people still lack access to clean water, and the world’s oceans suddenly look a lot smaller. Indeed, for being one of Earth’s most abundant molecules, water engenders a serious problem for many civilizations, and this global quandary has led to the ambitious goal of making oceans drinkable. And doing so, I might add, is going to require a ton innovation and processing power.

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory believe the answer lies in carbon nanotubes (and a whole lot more, but let’s start here for now). The microscopic cylinders serve as the perfect desalination filters – their radius is wide enough to let water molecules slip thru, but without enough room to diffuse the larger salt particles. The scale that we’re talking about here is truly unimaginable; the width of a single nanotube is more than 10,000 times smaller than that of a human hair. Fasten a few billion of these nanotubes together, and the result is a strikingly effective contraption for producing drinkable seawater. Granted, finding an optimal configuration for billions of microscopic cylinders is much easier said than done, and scientists hope to use computing as the next-generation method to do so.

Should researchers be able to efficiently test variations of nanotube filters, with options to specify parameters like width, water salinity, filter times, and so on, then progress in the field grows by leaps and bounds. Imagine having to manually run experiments by manipulating materials that require an electron microscope to discern – the complexity, inefficiency, and downright tedium that would surround such an ordeal is evident, and the importance of software analysis becomes that much more desirable.

Nanotubes In Action

Enter exascale computing. A revolutionary breakthrough in the field of scalable information processing, exascale computing stands poised to disrupt the technology industry. In what would be comparable to ~60 million Mac Pros daisy-chained together, an exascale machine can complete some quintillion calculations per second. For reference, it would outperform the world’s fastest supercomputer, the Sunway TaihuLight, by a factor of 10.

The Sunway TaihuLight

Clearly, the colossal impact of exascale computing on widespread condundrums like desalination is exciting, and engineers from several entities are working tirelessly to birth the first machine of its kind. In fact, the US Department of Energy has channeled such global excitement and commissioned their own ECP project, and they’ve given grants to six companies, including HP, IBM, AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, to support exascale R&D. Researchers and scientists alike have placed immense faith in the technology – advanced progress in paradigms like quantum mechanics, wind energy, weather prediction, and now global seawater distillation, are often stagnated by lacking computational resources. Even the world’s fastest processors throttle when trying to algorithmically reason their way through petabytes of data, and the exascale revolution is a necessary jump to not only produce a cheaper, more efficient salt water filter, but also expedite development in troves of other spectacular research.

From a consumer or public perspective, these changes would be made entirely in the cloud. Google recently announced their Cloud TPU architecture, which would allow users to access 11.5 petaflops of computing power to accelerate training of their machine learning models, and should exascale become the standard in the next handful of years, anyone with a stable internet connection would be able to do some serious number crunching.

Alright, back to fresh water – studies show that the demand for fresh water is expected to outpace our global supply of it by nearly forty percent in 2030.

Water Stress Map From WRI