How Experiencing Gender Inequality At Work Can Be One Of The Best Things To Happen To You As A Woman

Yes, you read that title right… one the BEST things.

Before I get into that, let me share some context…

For what seems like an eternity, companies have been genuinely committed to gender diversity initiatives and fighting gender inequality in the workplace.

We have come a long way, but so much still remains to be done to achieve the goal of equality for women at work.

In March this year Sonam Sheth reported in Business Insider that:

“Today, on average, a woman earns 79 cents for every dollar a man earns. While progress has been made towards pay parity between the sexes, the Institute for Women's Policy Research estimates that it will not be reached until 2059.”

Last week McKinsey & Co and Sheryl Sandberg’s LeanIn Organisation released the “2017 Women in the Workplace report” which painted the following sobering picture as summarised by Rachel Thomas in The Wall Street Journal.

“Women on average are still underrepresented at every step of the corporate ladder. And it’s not for lack of asking; women seek promotions at the same rate as men, but are promoted less often. The situation is worse for women of color, who face more obstacles and receive less support. All told, only 1 in 5 C-suite executives is a woman—and not even 1 in 30 is a woman of color.”

If companies are so committed to gender diversity initiatives? Why do we have these appalling results as our reality?

Rachel goes on to add in the WSJ article “The study’s findings point to at least part of the answer: Blind spots are getting in our way. It’s hard to solve a problem we don’t fully see or understand—and when it comes to gender in the workplace, too often we miss the scope and scale of the issue. Many men look right past it. More than 60% of men believe that their company is already doing what it takes to improve gender diversity.

Companies have blind spots, too. Many overlook women of color, who face distinct challenges shaped by the intersection of gender and race. On virtually every measure—from how often they are promoted to whether their managers defend their work. It’s profoundly unfair. As one black woman put it, “We can have the same degree, the same years of work…[but] we are not tapped on our shoulders as often as other folks are. And we’re not getting feedback on why.”

The WSJ article goes on to recommend 3 steps companies who want to do better can take, and the report itself suggests 6 actions companies can take - all good stuff. Thank you WSJ, LeanIn and McKinsey & Co.

Now here’s the great stuff I promised you……

If you are a woman of any race I might add who has been waiting for that tap on your shoulder, or feeling the effects of these very real issues, limits, glass ceilings, or whatever you feel like calling it, here’s the 100% truth:

You are not at the mercy of “blindspots” and certainly have no business waiting for taps on your shoulder, or company initiatives to be worked through for you to realise your true potential in your career.

No glass ceiling or limit can permanently hold back a woman who knows within that she is meant for more, who connects to her desires, and who commits to realising them.

In fact for a woman like that, experiencing this sort of ceiling or inequality can be God's AMAZING gift, albeit in the ugliest packaging!

How can I say this with confidence?

Because I have over 2 decades experience of helping myself and others succeed more than we ever dreamed possible, when others knowingly or unknowingly tried to limit us.

As I wrote in the #1 international Bestselling book I recently co-authored (Courageous World Catalysts), I once had a pimp tell me my only chance of making anything of my life was to work for him. How is that for a ceiling?

My response? I chose to believe the voice within that told me I am meant for more, and got expert help to go from the dropout and catastrophic failure I was at the time, to star student, Cambridge graduate, and a Successful International Corporate Career.

More recently I was told in my job that though the two men that held the exact same job before me were at a higher level in the company than me, and though I had already met and exceeded expectations in the role, I would have to take on more projects, for an undefined length of time, to justify a promotion to the same level they had.

My response? Once again was to believe the voice within that told me I am meant for more, got expert help, connected powerfully to my desires, and thus created my business “The Future is Greater” which has helped women on 5 continents so far, and helped me dramatically improve my life and lifestyle.

The story is the same for my numerous clients around the globe; I have expertly helped them discover the beautiful gifts within this hideous packaging of gender inequality.

Like one client who came to me upset and annoyed at the inequality she was facing and observing in her company. Working together and sharing the right strategies, I helped her secure a 6 Figure USD investment in her training and development, and a clear track, agreed by her Company’s Leaders to a board level position in the same company.

Another client came to me knowing she was meant for more than the pay gaps and differences she noticed between her and her male colleagues. Working together we enabled her to not only get a 20% pay raise, but multiple bonuses paid while she was out on maternity leave for her past outstanding contributions to the business.

I could go on to share many more stories, but hopefully you get my point by now which is: You will only stay a victim of gender inequality, glass ceilings, and limits if you are available to be one.

You are a powerful woman with a choice.

You can keep waiting till 2059 (If the Institute for Women's Policy Research is right) to finally get the pay you deserve. And wait who knows how long, for companies and individuals to figure out their blindspots on this issue; at the rate we have been progressing, perhaps this might be in time for your great granddaughter to benefit.

Or, you can see these gender inequality issues right now as I invite you to, as the gift that makes you say “enough is enough! It's time to get expert help, and increase in the skills that will make it impossible for anything or anyone to keep me limited.”

I like to summarise the world I am inviting you to like this.....

When you feel a glass ceiling or limit placed over you, believe that voice within you that is telling you you are meant for more, get expert help to step out of the little box they are trying to place you in, learn to communicate powerfully first with yourself, and then others, and fly past that ceiling to your own definition of the top.

Nothing and no one can permanently limit your rise to the top unless you let them. As I always say to my clients and the women I encounter in my business. The Future is Greater once YOU decide it is!

I look forward to seeing you and helping you on your rise to the top in my Free Challenge Next Week! I also invite you to share this article with as many women as you know, because when we support each other to step into our powerful truth, incredible things happen!