How Famous Men Reacted To The Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Many famous men have voiced their outrage and disapproval about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual predatoriness. To me, these men come off as self-aggrandizing, self-serving, opportunistic, and liars.

Ben Affleck was “saddened,” “angry,” and even “sick.” He encouraged everyone to “condemn this type of behavior.”

So why didn’t Affleck “condemn” Weinstein when Rose McGowan told him about Weinstein’s brutal behavior?

Like Affleck, Matt Damon felt “sick.”

Damon defended the nobody-knew-anything defense by stating, “This type of predation happens behind closed doors, and out of public view.”

”Out of public view”? So why did Seth McFarlane joke about it on television in 2013?

Now, MacFarlane’s joke makes him look like some kind of before-his-time feminist ally. But all MacFarlane did was make a joke. He didn’t start a revolt: he said something cheeky and then moved on.

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens (not a famous man, but still) attributed Weinstein’s conduct to a “libertine culture that long ago dispensed with most notions of personal restraint and gentlemanly behavior.” According to Stephens, a more “morally sentient society” would have never let Weinstein get away with all that he’s gotten away with.

But when has America ever been a beacon of morals? Maybe when it was burning alleged witches or when it was legal for a husband to rape their wife?

Woody Allen doesn’t want more witch hunts. He cautioned against creating a “Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.”

But why would you wink at a woman at work? Why would you wink at anyone of any gender anywhere? Winking, in itself, is quite creepy.

Tom Hanks, “Hollywood’s most decent fella”, was mainly concerned with Ashley Judd. He told Maureen Dowd: “I’m reading it and I’m thinking: You can’t do that to Ashley Judd! Hey, I like her. Don’t do that. That ain’t fair. Not her, come on. Come on!”

Maybe Hanks is just a simpleton, but his thoughts suggest that if Weinstein had abused non-white, non-Hollywood women, then his actions wouldn’t have been so appalling.

Ryan Gosling was really hard on himself. He tweeted, “I’m deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse.”

Oh, if only Gosling hadn’t been so “oblivious,” — if only there were rumors or jokes or something to alert him of what was happening — then he could have flown in and saved the day, like a superhero.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he was “repulsed by the Weinstein news.” But if Miranda is so repulsed by abuses of power, why did he perform at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser and why does he continue to glorify Alexander Hamilton (dubbed “our Buonaparte” by Thomas Jefferson)?

When asked about Weinstein, Donald Trump, a sexual predator himself, replied, “I’m not at all surprised.”

Trump had one of his rare moments of truth (see also, “You think our country’s so innocent?”). As for the rest of these entertainment-industry men, who all acted very surprised, they should shut up. They are not speaking out because they care: they are speaking out because it’s in the best interest of their careers.