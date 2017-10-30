How Far Away Are We From Having Machines That Can Translate Our Thoughts?

When will we be able to translate our thoughts to machines? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

In a way we have been able to translate thoughts to technology for thousands of years: it is after all the essence of language… and more, when about 5000 years ago humans invented writing as a new technology to consolidate language in a solid medium, our societies changed radically, and with this, how our brain develops and its capacity to conceive newer technologies. So one could argue that books are machines to translate and store human thoughts. This may seem trivial but it carries two important principles:

1) Human thought has found an expressive niche in our environment. Had humans, with a very similar brains, lived in the water (like dolphins), then maybe there wouldn’t be Shakespeare, Mozart or Messi…

2) Throughout development, the emergence of language replicates this sharp transition in human culture. Babies can translate their thoughts to a device, and this in turn completely changes their brains and minds.

That said, there is a more futuristic answer to this question, which I think is more in the spirit of those asking it. In the last decades we saw the emergence of devices capable of measuring brain activity in real time, in a non-invasive manner. This opened a new possibility: deciphering thoughts from the neuronal patterns of activity.

We are in the very beginnings of this adventure, we do not yet know the code by which neuronal activity translates to thoughts, but we have figured out some signatures. We know that there are patterns of brain activity that signal when a person is experiencing a given percept, when they are about to make a decision, retrieving a memory, or feeling an emotion. With this, we can read the mind of another person bypassing language or any other intention of communicating. This is particularly relevant when this is the only way a person has to communicate their mental life, like in the case of Vegetative State patients or dreamers. We can conceive, in a not so far future, that with this technology we will be able to translate and store many more aspects of our mental life than we would be able to express through words or language.