How Future Clean Air Regulations Will Impact Gas Powered Cars

By developing electric cars, do you think diesel cars will be removed or gasoline cars? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Michael Barnard, Low-carbon Innovation Strategist, on Quora:

By developing electric cars, diesel cars will be impacted more greatly at first, but gasoline cars will be impacted as well.

The reason why diesel vehicles will be hit harder and sooner is simple: the VW scandal and related ‘clean diesel’ failures. About 15 years ago the European manufacturers convinced dominantly European governments through a combination of normal lobbying and some really optimistic promises that diesel would allow reduced CO2 emissions and cleaner air.

The first was mostly true, but the second turned out to be completely false. The air quality in European cities has degraded over the past 15 years, mostly due to more ‘clean diesel’ cars on the streets. The various defeat devices and slightly less unethical engine management hacks, along with poor maintenance on the fluids required for other diesel exhaust management systems, led to increased air pollution. This in turn means reduced life expectancy for many and poor quality of life for more. Bad deal.

Now, electric cars actually deliver much more than diesel cars ever promised to. The CO2 emissions per km are much lower and the particulate and chemical emissions are non-existent.

European governments and car manufacturers are moving rapidly to shift diesel investments and approaches to electric vehicles.

On a related note, diesel trucks and buses are also heavily targeted by battery electric approaches. The high torque, low noise, low fuel costs, low emissions and low maintenance costs are very much offsetting the higher initial purchase price at present. There are 200,000 electric buses on the streets of China right now and several vendors including Tesla are announcing battery electric freight trucks.

However, gasoline fuelled cars are in trouble too. Fuel efficiency and emissions measures will be ratcheting up in major jurisdictions over the next few years. Gasoline cars can’t be able to keep up, but electric cars have stepped off of the fossil fuel treadmill. European emission standards are notching up another 18% in 2021. US CAFE standards are bumping up in 2025 and they don’t look good for gas cars. China is putting in very significant measures and they aren’t achievable by gas car dominated fleets.

Diesel cars will disappear more quickly than gasoline cars. But gasoline cars are going to disappear too. It will take a few decades, but their days are numbered.