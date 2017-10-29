How Having a Miscarriage Makes Me Strongly Opposed to Congress's "Heartbeat" Abortion Ban

The recent news of congress’s November 1st hearing on the Heartbeat Protection Act of 2017 brought me back to these billboards and all the feelings they evoked.

“Did you know? My heart beat 18 days from conception!” A smiling baby peers down at us as we drive north from the Twin Cities to Duluth to start a much needed vacation. Thank you, pro-life America, for reminding me that the embryo recently inside me did not have a heartbeat when it should have.

“Real men love babies,” reads another, and I can confirm that the “real man” in my life does love babies. You should see him with our nephews. But my husband will not become a father in six months as we had once thought. I’d had a miscarriage right around the time in my pregnancy that another sign points out my fetus would’ve had fingerprints ― nine weeks from conception.

Had I not myself experienced pregnancy, I might have overlooked the nuance here. Nine weeks from conception sounds a lot sooner than 11 weeks, which is how the medical community and nearly every pregnant woman calculates the passage of pregnant time since their last menstrual period.

These signs infuriate me on many levels. I’d been pro-choice for as long as I could remember. A born and raised Catholic, the pro-choice stance my mom handed down to me in a church pew was exceptional. While the priest went on about outlawing abortion, I asked my mom what the heck an abortion was. She answered, and explained that if the priest got his way, women would get hurt trying to do it themselves with coat hangers. (She would later apologize to my adult self, who recalled this conversation, for being so graphic). I was indeed young and impressionable and my mom’s words stuck over the priest’s.

That is to say, that I never gave my pro-choice stance much thought until recently. I feel as vulnerable writing this as I did sitting in a hospital gown at 4 a.m. discussing the contents (or lack thereof) of my uterus with an ER doc, but that served its purpose as I hope this will, too. I know there are people whom I know and care about who disagree with me fundamentally on this topic. I am only sharing my journey ― may we each have our own. My sympathies if yours is similar.

A month and a half prior to that ER visit, I had been ecstatic to find out I was pregnant. The internet advertisement stream I still get for baby products and services would tell you that my mind, and my search history, were bursting with babies. I am a planner by personality, and this fit with every plan I could possibly imagined- our already booked vacation would be in the “safer” second trimester, my maternity leave would wrap up before the busy season at work.

I tried to stifle my excitement by adhering to the tradition of not telling anyone (aside from my husband, of course), my good news for at least 12 weeks (as most of the world counts it, not from conception), or seemingly forever. Eight weeks in, my older sister texts me that she is eight weeks pregnant. I am elated. How many people get to respond to a text like this with the words “me too!”? She thought I was kidding. I was ecstatic about raising cousins so close in age.

This thrill subsided a few days later when I found out I was likely miscarrying. The intensity of emotion I’d felt towards wanting a child was unreal and unexpected. It wasn’t something I’d felt before becoming pregnant, and certainly not what a formerly level-headed person who understands science (and the statistical likelihood of pregnancy loss) would expect to feel after a miscarriage. Biology (or bad luck?) striped me of my choice to have this child. That was devastating.

I can’t begin to imagine how devastating it would be to have the choice to end a pregnancy denied by law. I suspect the intensity of the emotion these women feel towards their choice to terminate a pregnancy is similar to what I felt about my choice to be pregnant. I just can’t fathom that we’d deny women safe, legal, abortion.

But republicans in the House of Representatives have introduced a bill that would essentially do just that. Abortions would be illegal after a heartbeat has been detected ― as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy ― hardly enough time to notice a missed period and confirm a pregnancy, let alone recognize a pregnancy and get an appointment at a clinic to terminate it.

I will spare you the details of the three internal ultrasounds that it took to diagnose my miscarriage, only to say that they were awful, physically and emotionally. I wanted so badly for a heartbeat to be present. If this bill is signed into law, women in will be laying on the ultrasound table wanting so badly for a heartbeat to be absent. The suspense of laying there in silence while a tech searches for an imagine that will drastically change your future is terrible.