How I Became A Vlogger In 2018

It started, like a lot of things, with a bottle of wine...

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Christmas Eve 2017 found me alone, suffering with a terrible bout of man-flu on the floor of my lounge, wrapping presents and hiding them under the tree, ready for the next morning. My partner, Natasha, and our five year old daughter, Grace, were sound asleep upstairs.

The dog kept a watchful eye on me from her vantage point on the sofa opposite, hoping beyond hope that one of the packages I was busy covering in paper and tape contained a suitable treat for her. To help pass the time I was listening to traditional carols on the radio while sipping a rather nice glass of Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2012 Clos de L'Oratoire, that fought its way past my flu-numbed taste buds admirably.

Like lots of people I love making home movies. Especially for Christmas. But these have always been private little films. Visual mementos for our daughter when she’s older and for my partner and I to look back on, wistfully, in our dotage.

I use a trusty Canon 600d/T3i and have done for years. It’s a real workhorse of a machine, capable of taking fine photos and hi-definition video. It’s not very fancy, definitely on the lower end of the consumer scale, but it gets the job done. Then I realised, sat there in my pajamas listening to “Good King Wenceslas”, that I hadn’t really put the camera to much use over the past year.

That had to change.

Christmas Day came and went with the usual measure of childlike glee, abundant food, obligatory cocktails and video conference calls with family and friends from across the country. I ran around all day making use of my camera. My girls; partner, daughter and loyal pooch, each tried their hardest to hide from the prying lens.

In the back of my mind the thought kept creeping in from the night before. I knew I really wanted to make more use of my camera in the coming year. I already owned a half-decent tripod alongside a pretty good mic, and I’m not too bad with video editing software either.

Half a lifetime ago I won an award with a couple of school friends for a short documentary we made. We got to go to a grand awards ceremony and have lunch with His Royal Highness The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. For a council estate kid from the north of England it was pretty swish. And for a time I thought I really wanted to pursue a career in film.

But life can sometimes get in the way of childhood ambitions. In the end I did find myself working in media, as a designer and producer, and even worked on a bunch of corporate and charity video productions. I just never got the chance to experiment, to explore, to really play around with video.

Cut to New Year’s Eve and I announced to Natasha that I was going to upload a video to YouTube every single day in 2018.

She didn’t believe me. So I showed her the video I’d already made...

She thought it was cute, if a little rough around the edges.

And that’s how I became a Vlogger in 2018. It really was as simple as deciding to do it. I was fortunate enough to already own enough kit to start, but I could just have easily managed with my phone.

So where do we go from here?

Well, I’m going to stick with my New Year’s resolution and keep uploading silly videos. It has quickly become a little bit of a chore, but one I’m thoroughly enjoying. I have a consistent daily deadline, with family and friends already impatiently prompting me to upload the day’s video. Most of my family live at the opposite end of the country, so it’s a neat little way of keeping them up to speed with what I’m doing.

I’ve had exactly the kind of responses you would expect. Some folks get it, some are utterly confused and some think the whole idea is outright silly.

But I’ve come to realise it isn’t about them. We’re all too quick to judge ourselves against other people’s expectations. So many are obsessed with not looking daft in front of others, touting a perfectly framed Instagram lifestyle, devoid of any of the ridiculousness of modern life.

I want to use my camera to bring just a little bit of joy to the world. Where YouTube is full to the brim with Logan Pauls and PewDiePies or the utterly incredible amount of make-up tutorials, unboxing reviews and “prank” videos, I’d rather be experimenting and creating for an audience who want to smile, rather than - judging by the pit of despair that is YouTube’s comment sections - get irate.

Whether I’ll achieve this or not, only time will tell.

But, until then, I’ll keep uploading a video every day.