How I Blew $10,000 on Dieting in 10 Years

If I had to quantify my investment in diet and weight loss products in the past ten years, I would estimate that it’s somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000.

You might be shocked by that number. You might think, “That will never be me.” However, we as a society spend over $60 Billion per year on dieting and weight loss. So, I know that I’m definitely not alone in this, which is why I’m laying it all out there for others to learn from my experience.

Here are the expenditures I added up to get to a total of just over $10,000 in ten years:

“Impulse” diet purchases, such as a 3-day juice cleanse, to lose weight rapidly for a major event: $130 3 times per year x 10 = $3,900

Weight loss supplements, such as Hydroxycut: $34.99 6 times per year x 10 = $2,099.40

Access to proprietary fitness / weight loss videos (or DVDs): $34.99 2 times per year x 10 = $699.80

Fitness gear, devices, or products designed to aid in weight loss: $42.98 once a year x 10 = $429.80

A major kitchen appliance, such as a Vitamix blender: $619.95 once in 10 years = $619.95

Membership to monthly calorie / workout / weight-tracking application or program, such as Weight Watchers: $239.40 once a year x 10 = $2,394.00

Notice that this list does not include the cost of special groceries, a gym membership, or the value of my time invested in trying to implement these various products, programs, and routines into my life. All of this adds up to exactly $10,142.95 spent on dieting and weight loss over the course of a ten-year period.

So what do I have to show for it? At the end of that ten years, I weigh 10-15 pounds more than I did when I was 22.

If I had invested that money into a 401k or retirement account instead of spending it in this way, assuming 7% annual compound return on that investment each year for 40 years, that money would be a million dollars by the time I’m 62. So overall, the potential cost of spending that money the way that I did is actually much, much greater than a mere $10,000.

Instead of being on my way to being a millionaire, I’m $10,000 poorer and I don’t weigh any less than I did when I started. And I’m not alone. We as a society spend a great deal on products in the pursuit of getting a “perfect” body. But what are we really getting for that investment? The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) points out that only about 5% of dieters successfully keep their weight off for more than a few years. Which means that 95% of us aren’t seeing a return on our investment in the diet industry.

After I put all of these calculations together, I reached out to money manifesting expert Cassie Parks to get her take on this trend in my behavior, and how I could turn this into a useful lesson for other women. Cassie is a bestselling author of multiple books, many of which are on the subject of how to manifest the life and financial situation you desire, such as Manifest $10,000.

Here are Cassie’s tips for catching ourselves in a pattern of mindless spending on diet and weight loss (or anything else), and for turning that behavior around:

1. Add it Up

To start, Cassie suggests that you start by trying to add up the mindless spending that you’re doing.

“I think adding it all up is helpful. Once you add that up, and look at the numbers, you can get clear on the story in your head that’s driving those spending choices. Then you can start from there with identifying why your money is slipping away,” says Cassie.

2. Get Curious

Next, ask yourself why you’re buying into dieting (or whatever) so hard, she recommends.

(Spoiler alert: most of us have the same reason for this type of spending).

“When we make those purchases, it’s because we want to feel worthy, ” she says.

“I don’t think you can spend your way to worthy, just like you can’t diet your way to worthy. The key to changing your behavior is understanding the difference between making a choice of investment because you believe you are worthy, you do things differently” says Cassie.

3. Stop Playing Small

It’s worth mentioning at this point that Cassie (and I!) aren’t saying not to spend money on yourself, especially when it comes to your health and well-being.

“I believe in investing in your health, and wellness, and feeling good at the highest level,” says Cassie. “It all starts with deciding that you are worthy.”

If anything, Cassie encourages us to make an even bigger investment in ourselves. But instead of having your money slip away from you one mindless purchase at a time, she recommends honing in on a really big investment you can make that would actually make you feel the way you want to feel.

4. Go Big

“When you’re spending money mindlessly on things that aren’t making you feel good, most of the time, it’s because you don’t feel worthy of better. That unworthiness is at the root of all of this for most of us,” she says.

“When I commit $10,000 in one pop to love my body, and show up as who I want to show up as in the world, it forces me to make a conscious choice rooted in feeling like I’m worthy of the result. I decide to make the choice, and the decision, to invest in myself, rather than just mindlessly having money slip away in order to feel worthy,” she explains.

When we’re talking about health and well-being, this might mean a fitness or coaching program. In my case, rather than mindlessly spending money on “get thin quick” schemes and products, I now consciously invest my money in high-end yoga classes, so that I can take care of my body in a way that allows me to feel the way that I want to feel. And it’s way better!

5. Customize Your Journey

Especially when it comes to our bodies, it can be really tempting to compare ourselves to others, and feel like we need to model our own behavior off of theirs. Whether or not their behavior is going to get us to the way we want to feel!

“I don’t think any two paths to the greatest joy are the same,” says Cassie.

“The best path is the one that feels good to you. The one you make up, or are guided to. Those of us who can look back at this kind of journey know that you can’t find another individual with the exact same path,” she says.