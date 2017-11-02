How I got Lewis Howes and Other Influencers to Connect with me

If you haven’t been hiding under a rock, you know how critical the people you surround yourself with are to your success (or failures) in life. You’ve heard, you are the sum of the five people you surround yourself with. This is another article on its own but for now, I will leave it at that.

One of my biggest goals this year is to connect with people who I would have considered way out of my league - big influencers! And here is a little recap to date….

I’ve had Lewis Howes DM me on Instagram (and like and comment on one of my photos)

I’ve had life discussions with Daniel DiPiazza from Rich20Something in Bali

I’ve met Ethan Hawke

Ok, a random bunch of people, right? You might care about some and you may not care about some. You also may or may not care about the extent of my interaction with them. But there is a moral to all of this and they all have one thing in common - they’re kind of a big deal and people know who they are. They are people I consider to be successful. So how on earth did I connect with these people?

Let’s remember I was raised in a middle-class family, in a small town. I’m as average as they come. My name is even Kate Smith - two of the most common first and last names in Canada.

So how do I connect with these influencers? People who are surely far beyond where I’m at life.

Well, it’s very simple, to be honest. Step 1: Just ask/reach out Step 2: Get creative and give them what they want so they respond

Let me explain. Step one if getting in front of them and step two is actually having an interaction.

Maybe you’ve reached out to people in the past and never got a response. I got a response with all three of these people. So here’s how I approach it.

First of all, it really is just a simple as reaching out - apparently, you can be surprised with who responds.

How I Got to Meet Ethan Hawke

Kate Smith, WiFly Nomads Kate Smith & Ethan Hawke

Let’s use Ethan Hawke for example. He came to my small town to film (Regression I think it was). Anyway, this was a HUGE deal for a small town in Canada. So when he was filming, of course, a crowd formed in awe, watching this celebrity/star.

As I stand in the crowd (also in awe). I thought, Hm. This is weird. I’m pretty sure everyone just wants an autograph or photo and everyone is just standing here. So as he sat in his car, waiting between filming, I simply shouted out, “Hey Ethan, would you come take a photo?” Two seconds later, he gets out of his car, walks through the crowd and directly heads for me.

Holy cow I thought. Was it really just that simple.

All I had to do was ask.

So he comes over, we meet, take a photo (and I think we got an autograph too but I can’t remember). And guess what? We were the only people in the whole crowd that met him. Now, according to our local newspaper, this was a big deal and the next day they wanted to interview us because we were the only people who met him and then they put it on the front page of the paper the next day. Hilarious, right?!

And all it took was asking for what I wanted. Remember, actors, influencers, anyone. We’re all just humans.

Ethan could have easily ignored me and I could have “failed” with my request, and perhaps people would have thought I was nuts after for even asking. But I didn’t care. I would rather try than miss an opportunity.

So lesson one, don’t get so scared or intimidated that you don’t even try.

Ok, Ethan was an easy one. What about Daniel and Lewis Howes. How did I get them to respond and give me the time of day? And there is sort of two parts to this.

The first step is to get creative.

Imagine how many emails they get a day that go something along the lines of this:

“Hey, I love your work. Can you give me some life advice and let me know how you did it?”.

For the record never send an email like that. On that note, here are a couple quick tips:

a) If you can Google the answer don’t ask them b) Don’t ask for something before providing value

Ok, so I had to get creative. How on earth could I get Daniel DiPiazza or Lewis Howes interested enough in my message to actually want to respond?

I should also note, my purpose for my initial outreach to Lewis was to get my name in front of his face as much as possible so he starts to recognize it. It’s a long-term strategy to building a relationship. I have no idea what will ever come of it if anything, but I’m committed to building that relationship slowly.

How I got Lewis Howes to Message Me

Let’s start with Lewis first.

As a predecessor, Lewis once liked and commented on one of my Instagram photos and I almost had a heart attack. It sounds so small and as though it’s not a big deal but it’s a touch point and again my goal is to get my name in front of him as much as possible until he recognizes it.

As a side note, most influencers know who their super-fans are. You know, the people who buy everything, like, comment and share. The ones who are active and engaged. They take notice eventually and that may depend just on how big they are. (This is advice comes from Daniel DiPiazza himself).

Back to the point. I saw Lewis was launching his new book, The Mask of Masculinity. And guess what, when influencers launch a book, they want to be a bestseller so more than ever they try and engage with their audience to get sales. I wanted a message from Lewis and Lewis wanted a sale from me. I knew what someone with a ton of money and influence wanted and it was something I could give them.

He was posting on his Instagram stories so I responded to one and said,

“Awesome! Congrats Lewis! Going to grab a copy today :) Wishing you the best of luck with the launch.”

Simple.

Then, I got a response.

A heart emoji, a thank you and a brief message how it would mean the world to him if I grab a copy at the link he provided, so he could then “save and share it out :)”

I responded, “done” with my screenshot.

Immediately I then add it to my Instagram story saying congrats to Lewis (tagging him of course) and that I just bought my copy.

Shortly after my friend messages me, “PS bought the mask of masculinity based on your Instagram story, so far so good”.

Immediately I send the screenshot to Lewis and ask how I can help promote the book and get the word out more.

Again, giving him something else he would want.

He responded again, of course, happy someone else bought the book.

So the interaction was brief but guess what. I was able to give someone who has essentially everything they could need or want, something else that they wanted (which is hard when someone already has everything) and what did I get out of it, another interaction with Lewis. The $20 investment in the book is well worth it. I see it as an investment. I’m not quite sure what my next interaction with Lewis will be, but I know it will happen and I will continue trying to get my name in front of his face as much as possible (in a non-annoying way) until I can build and develop that relationship. In the meantime, you can better believe I will be supporting his work along the way.

How I got to have ‘ life talks ’ with Daniel DiPiazza in Bali

Rewind a few years ago I was an avid follower of Daniel DiPiazza of Rich 20 Something. Daniel had the success I wanted. When he launched a coaching program I hopped on the opportunity. I am a true believer in investing in myself even if it puts me in a financially tight situation. (This is why I spent over $20,000 on Remote Year and thousands of other dollars on coaching). But then realized the opportunity literally meant I couldn’t pay my bills if I invested in it. Clearly, the timing wasn’t right.

So I got creative.

How can I build a relationship with Daniel and learn from him if I can’t afford him?

Simple. Give him what he wants and get what I want on someone else’s dime.

I was launching my WiFly Nomads program around the same time. And I thought hm, Daniel probably wouldn’t mind a nice little vacation in Bali and if I can’t afford him, the revenue generated from the program participants surely could.

So again, what I did was simple. I reached out and I provided value. I thought of something he’d probably want and something that I could give him.

It really was as simple as “Hey, I love your work etc etc. I’m running a program, how would you like to take a trip to Bali in exchange for XYZ.” It didn’t take long to get a response or a yes.

I should add, during this time Daniel also had a book launch.

And guess who bought a bulk order?

This girl.

Sure, it goes a few hundred dollars, but again, it was an investment… and then I gave the books away to my participants and our online audience so it was a win all around.

Long story short, months later Daniel joined us in Bali to deliver some massive value to our participants. It gave me the opportunity to really get to know Daniel. We chatted on life, business - everything. And to be honest, he is a normal, really nice, cool guy. And his girlfriend is super nice too.

Kate Smith, WiFly Nomads Kate Smith & Daniel DiPiazza

I had only expected Daniel to deliver on what we discussed - a few workshops. But he loved the program and became a true supporter. That meant A LOT to me. Not only did I get to know Daniel, but he saw the type and quality of work I was putting out.

He even took it a step further and offered to hook some participants up with some of his contacts, run a photoshoot with another participant and offer to put WiFly Nomads on his Rich20Something podcast.

Holy Cow!

We did our best to over-deliver and Daniel did the same in return. I now see this as just the start of a great partnership with Daniel.

So again, I got creative, reached out and offered value.

I’m not saying you need to start a business to get contacts but what I am saying is get creative. There is ALWAYS a way, you just need to find it.

Reaching out to influencers can be scary and intimidating. So much so that many won’t even bother to do it.

So remember,