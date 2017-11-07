How I Modified My SEO Game to Keep Up With Google in 2017

Probably one of the shadiest industries in the market right now.

SEO people’s opinions are like buttholes.

Everyone has one.

And everyone has their own opinion on how it needs to be done.

Matt Cutts has his own video series on YouTube a popular blog about SEO and what works today and what does not.

And so many others…

I personally follow most of these people.

And I have been working in the SEO space for some time now.

So, here are some of the biggest lessons I have learned over the last couple of years in terms of “good white-hat SEO” that all these guys are saying and that also work for me.

1. Write content that is at least 5,000 words

Yes, you are much better off writing content which is through and very much in depth and publish less frequently, rather than writing content which is short and publishing more often.

Personally, I recommend publishing at least every other day to stay consistent and keep your audience engaged to your brand and content.

Educational guides, how-to articles, listicles, top ways lists, or in depth reviews are all great ways to share your knowledge and expertise with your audience while stepping up your SEO game.

I just set aside Sundays for writing in-depth content like this and publish them usually on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

I do not even get up from my chair till I have finished writing the entire article.

And I even use time tracking and efficiency tools such as RescueTime to make sure I do not get distracted and start watching music videos on YouTube ;)

2. Write content around low competition keywords which have tons of search volume and high CPC

You do not want to just spend all your time and money writing ANY type of content.’

Write on topics and keywords which are long tail and have tons of search traffic and high in cpa.

There is a guy I use on Fiverr, who does keyword research for me.

He is really good at it and for just $5, he does a lot of really good work! :)

3. Use videos in your blog posts

Yes, Google likes it when you make your post super educational.

So, it is obviously they will favor YouTube videos.

So, if you take the time to create high quality videos which explain the post that you are referring to and embed the video within the post, chances are, Google will rank your page higher in search results.

Creating videos might seem time consuming, but again, you can easily hire services on Fiverr and other freelance sites where people are willing to take text and turn it into animated videos, etc.

These people are not as expensive as you might imagine.

Typically they charge $5 per minute or so.

But, if you do not have the money to hire, then just make a simple video by yourself and sort of discuss the components you covered in your blog post.

Pro Tip: You did not hear this from me…but...you can actually go through YouTube videos which do not have a license to them various tools on the web to transcribe the audio into text and use it as content for your blog post ;)

4. Try to create list articles and through guides with lots of pictures and demonstrations so that you can get displayed in Google’s knowledge card feature

Google now has this feature where if you ask any sort of question, it will reply back with a snippet of the top article which does the best job of answering the question.

It will pretty much try to answer your question by referencing that article and giving your answer by taking parts of the article where that question was answered and reading it back to you.

This is a new feature and is hugely beneficial for those who are writing in depth how-to guides.

Google realizes that there are many smaller sites out there who are writing content which is on point and through and the information is very useful.

Google wants to recognize these types of sites.

So, even if your do not have a very authoritative site, and you do not rank as the first result for some keyword, Google may still put your content into its Knowledge Card feature and display it as the first first result and answer the query of the user.

Think of Google’s algorithms, the same way as the hardware inside of a computer.

It is always updating, always changing, parts are always being removed and upgraded, and every single day, the whole system is improving and becoming more user-friendly.

I used to be a geek (still am, I guess), and build computer parts.

You have to be super diligent with details.

For example, if you have a high speed PCB, you should not place it near the edge of the board because the PCB can easily interfere and cause what is known in the computer world as “electromagnetic interference”, or EMI.

Same thing when it comes to Google’s algorithms.

If you think you have figured out all the little details of it, think again.

Google has all the money in the world to hire the smartest people in the world.

So, it is better to not cheat their system but to rather play by the general good rules of play and leave out the little intricacies up to Google.

Trust me, their engineers have thought about every trick you can think of.

After I moved from Memphis, Tennessee to Los Angeles, California, (which was the pain in the ass because I had to hire a moving company but at least it was not too expensive...and had to stop by a vet because my cat got sick from the car ride...), I actually decided to take a trip to the Google headquarters and speak to the engineers myself and learn a bit more about Google’s algorithms and how they work.

I learned some really interesting facts from these smart kids, which you can find in my article.

Just play safe and focus on creating good content without keyword stuffing, etc.

5. Build editorial backlinks via brand mentions and email outreaches by using PR agencies or by pitching yourself to contributors

One of the best ways to increase your credibility on the web and really skyrocket your site in SERP is to have editorial backlinks from large authoritative websites such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc, Huffpost, Mashable, CNN, and more.

Now, you are probably wondering how do we get links from such high authority websites without pretty much being a badass, right?

It is definitely possible, so do not worry too much.

However, you gotta have one of the following: Money or Lots of time and will to do the manual work yourself.

You can start an email outreach and reach out to contributors to these large publications.

You will then ask them if they can make a brand mention and link out to your website from the next article they are about to publish on these sites.

If they say, Yes, then great! All your work is done.

However, if they say No, then you will have to offer them money to do it.

But it is definitely one of the easiest ways to build up a solid link profile to your site and rank on search engines like crazy!

Keep in mind that it is better to have a few high quality links than to have lots of low quality ones.