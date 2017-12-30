How I Survived A Failed Major Label Deal: Part Two

Over the next ten days I’m crowdfunding to make my second album. Today, I’m sharing the story of how I got here.

“Who are you and what do you have to do with this label?” That’s the response I received when trying to find out who my A&R (artists and repertoire) was - after almost six months of going back and forth with no real answer. At a label, an A&R is typically responsible for scouting and signing new talent, overseeing the artistic development of the artists they sign, and managing the marketing and production of those artists.

Since none of these things were happening (other than being signed) and no one seemed to know or care who I was, I knew it was time to leave. I wrote to the business department and asked to be let out of my contract.

I don’t want to carry this into 2018 because I’m ready to make this album a reality and keep moving forward. So here goes the story of how I survived my major label deal.

Ten months earlier I received an email and multiple phone calls about wanting to sign a deal for my recent rework of Adele’s “Hello” that I had made with a producer from Germany.

I was hesitant. I had read too many books, seen too many things to know that a record deal could be great, but I didn’t have the leverage to have them care about me. But after a month of negotiations, conversations with lawyers in three different countries, and a few senior advisors in another major label, I was advised and ready to take the deal.

I was assured and assured again that we would be working towards an album, towards a bigger project, even though they couldn’t put it in the contract. I know if it’s not in writing it doesn’t exist, but I kind of believed, or wanted to believe.

In a licensing deal they only buy the single, everything else is an option. I was scared but excited and confident I could make something great with a little help. There was a guarantee that radio stations and TV performances where already lined up to support the song. This track and I were a priority for 2016. It sounded like it was going to be the right move, but I wanted to wait. They wanted to sign the track by the end of 2015. Life is about taking risks. And so I tried to let go and trust.

At the beginning of 2016 the label I had just signed to went through a very big overhaul and restructure. My A&R left to become the manager of a different label in the company - taking the imprint I was signed to but not me. All this happened, of course, behind close doors. They set a release date for “Hello,” but of course French radio wouldn’t put it into rotation. No TV appearances followed. A friend took me to the offices in Germany to meet the product manager for the single there and he was excited. He said the radio team was excited (the song did get good traction in German radio), and he was already talking about a deep house Christmas album. Ok I thought, let’s take a lesson in patience. And so I tried to be patient - while my bio appeared everywhere saying that I was Swedish.

I started the year in studio, in Canada and Germany. Then I went to Portugal to write, and write, and write some more. At the time I was reading Anthony Kedis’s eye opening autobiography “Scar Tissue.” In the book he recounts him and Flea busting into their labels office during a meeting and dancing naked on the tables to finally get attention. I secretly thought if it ever got to that point I would definitely have the balls to do the same. But for now I would keep my head down and make more music.

The label wanted a music video. With no assurance of a second single or an album, I didn’t want one. I knew I wouldn’t be able to afford the quality of video they would make moving forward. It would also prohibit me from making more visual projects with a more DIY vibe - because my first video would have the sheen and gloss of a professional label invested video. Invested because of course the cost would come out of my own revenue.

The decks (story ideas) I was presented with were not strong. No story, absolutely nothing worthy of making a music video. Also the song was only doing ok because there was no push after they found out it wouldn’t be on French radio. I had added in the contract that I would have to approve all creative projects. And so I said no. I tried to suggest other treatments, other ideas. Anything to actually make the video interesting. I mean it’s a fucking cover of an ADELE song. If you’re going to make a video - you better bring it.

I was pressured from all sides. The person responsible for creative content at the label finally said they didn’t want to discuss anymore, they wanted to shoot. They said my ideas were too expensive (not true, considering the video they made cost more than fifteen thousand euro). Finally my “A&R” wrote me a threatening email saying his boss would be very mad if I didn’t do the video, and neither of us wanted that.

It was my first deal, I didn’t know what to do, and I really wanted to make an album - so finally I caved. I thought, ok, I will give them this, but when it comes to the next single and all projects in the future, I will stand my ground. I said yes.

I arrived to Paris the day before the shoot and went straight to dance rehearsal. “Let’s see what you got,” said the choreographer, having NO IDEA I’d been on Broadway and worked with Susan Stroman so I could for sure dance (I was also the one who pushed for dancing in the music video). He couldn’t believe that I learned the entire combination in under two hours and decided to teach me all the dance sequences, for which the other dancers had multiple rehearsals. And of course I would be doing it in less than twenty-four hours on camera.

During rehearsal I’m told that they have no outfit for me for the video, which I had to be on set for the next morning before any stores opened. So here I am at 6:30pm in the north of Paris, rushing to the metro to find something to wear before everything closes. I used whatsapp to call a friend (aka virtual stylist) as I went store to store before going in to Zara and pulling every piece of blue and monochromatic clothing I could find (thanks Zara for understanding). With my purchases (that mostly would be returned) I went to the hotel and tried to practice the combination.

The next day was pretty great I must admit. I was alone (no entourage with me) and it was cold, but the crew and director were nice. The costume designer made what I bought work, and we started shooting the first scenes. My “A&R” stopped by for less than 15 minutes to see me dance, but of course I was just standing in front of a faux cabaret set, singing into a microphone the entire time he was there. Then he left, not let’s talk about what you’re working on or reports on the song, etc.

Minus a storyline, the video came out ok, especially the dancing- but they somehow decided not to line up my singing on set with the actual track.

On to the release. Well, by the time the video was ready my “A&R” had already left the label and I had a temporary person in charge to handle the release. But their release plan was non existent. The video premiered via one French news site. I received an email the day it was released telling me to post immediately to socials (even though they blocked the release of the video in multiple countries where people would be watching). I do (of course) what I’m asked. And I put my head down and keep trying to create. Working on music so I could have something great to share when it was time to present.

The time comes to share new music and I’m on now yet another “A&R” who has no idea who I am or why I was signed and passes on the tracks presented with no feedback. During the summer I keep sending new music, also giving it to my first “A&R” who says either this track is nice but not for us, that they’re getting lots of tracks like the ones I’m sending, or that it’s not right for the market.

I ask my new A&R if we could set up a meeting in Paris. He responds that if I’m in Paris he’s “sure they would have time for me.” I ask if there are writing sessions they could help arrange. I try to get involved. I actually GO to Paris, but of course they have no time for me. I’m on tour in Sweden most of the summer curating Corona Sunsets, singing and djing and writing. So I try to exercise patience.

And then the fall comes. I send an email asking who my A&R is now. At first no one knows. Then I get an email asking who I am and what I have to do with the label. I respond, I send new music. They pass without even listening. How do I know? Because on Soundcloud you can see if songs are played, and they never were. At this point I had lost almost a year of my hustle assuming I would be getting some support (at least the bare minimum). I knew it was time to leave.

The label agreed to let me go (and luckily I had negotiated a pretty good contract). But of course I forgot to ask to get my Vevo Channel back, so they still own this, and will for many years to come. And I receive a bill every quarter for a music video I didn’t want to make, and that hasn’t paid for itself yet.

I write this piece because I’m trying to share who I am and be more open as a I try to make a new album. This moment really took a toll on me, and I’m just happy because it could’ve been worse. They could’ve prevented me from releasing music at all. But you hear stories like this more and more. Of Mercury Prize winning artists being dropped via email. It’s been happening since the beginning.

Right now it’s hard to build an artist - it’s even harder for an artist to have the time and space to develop. The two things I wish I had during that process, and actually still do, are a mentor and a manager. People to help navigate and to provide feedback. I know what I’m creating is affecting people. I get messages and emails telling me how much it does. Seeing people comment on a music video “that it’s great, but you need marketing and pr,” and knowing the label just decides not to do any is frustrating. But when streaming platforms like Spotify are making your track the number one record in their flagship playlists for more than a month without having a record deal, you know it’s not time to give up.

I will not be buried. My hustle was strong and I was making money moves long before I got halted by a sour deal. This is why I start 2018 completely independent. I will make this album, I will tour the world, I will meet my day ones, I will make new fans and friends, and I will tell my story. I will not be another case of people giving zero fucks and moving on to the next before even giving someone the opportunity to put their best foot forward.

If you want to be a part of my next album join the campaign HERE.