How I Went From Mid-Level Sales to Becoming a Bestselling Author

How did you get to the level that your books became bestsellers? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

A writer once said to me that it took her 15 years to become an overnight success. So the path to success is simple: keep at it. Even those writers who appear to be instant bestsellers with their debut novels have had to go on a journey to get there.

When I sold my first book in 2001, I felt as if I had climbed Mount Everest in my shorts. It was my first big accomplishment. I wrote a book and someone paid money to put a cover on it, print it and put it in book stores. I wrote a book and newspapers like San Francisco Chronicle and the LA Times; and magazines like TIME reviewed it. I wrote a book and people read it.

Alas, not enough people read it.

I sold four more books and that brings my total to five published novels (who’s counting). My books sold okay. The problem was that I was not breaking out; not selling enough to be interesting; I was five books old and not a young debut writer anymore. No one wanted to take a chance. I was in mid list hell.

I wrote a book about surrogacy, which I believed in and I went to look for a new agent. I’m the luckiest author in the world because I found Rayhané Sanders and she said the magic words, “I believe in you.” And so began a journey. We worked on the book for nearly a good full year and then finally it was ready and Rayhané sent it out to everyone. And I mean everyone.

She’s on the West Coast and then I was in Copenhagen. I stayed up late every night, waiting for emails and woke up early to see if there was an email.

There were emails. Lots of passes.

One editor loved the book, even talked to me but couldn’t make it happen because my past sales were not good enough. I was sure that this was the end. My career as a writer was over. I asked Rayhané several times if it was over. She ignored my drama and said that she wasn’t giving up hope. I thought she was wasting her time.

But if I wasn’t going to be a writer anymore, who was I going to be? As identity crises go, this was right up there with turning thirty five and realizing that not all my dreams were going to come true and the stretch marks were forever.

But magic happens sometimes. And it did. To me. One night, all of a sudden there was an email from my agent. Danielle Marshall from Amazon really wanted to buy the book. Publishing with Amazon was going to be a different experience – how did I feel about it?

How do I feel about it? I felt great about it. Here was an editor who loved my book and was ready to believe in me. She was giving me a chance. I was (and am) grateful and feel very fortunate.

The book came out and hit #3 on the Amazon list and the rest as they say is history.