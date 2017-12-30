How I’ll Change the World in 2018 By Being Ordinary

Every New Year’s, I vow to turn things around. My resolutions stem from personal patterns that annoy me, things I do that aren’t good for me. Like eating sugar, watching mindless TV, hanging out with that guy who is a jerk, etc.

This year feels different. This year, I feel more annoyed by the world around me than I do with my personal choices. Things these days seem crappier and scarier than ever: crazy storms, questionable laws, lives in distress, threats of war…. It can feel overwhelming.

Some people say the world is getting better. These folks might tell me that I see the worst instead of the best, focus on disaster but not progress. Ok, some things might be better. But not all things. School bullying is decreasing, but genocide is alive and well. Air pollution might be improving in the United States, but places like New Delhi and Beijing are in crisis mode. Gender equality might be better when it comes to sexual assault and harassment, but not when it comes to income and health.

If I had to choose, I’d err on the side of believing that things need to seriously change. And in 2018, I want to be part of that change.

But change is hard to make happen. When you’re not a politician with power and influence, or the wealthy CEO of a multi-national multi-billion-dollar corporation, or a beloved celebrity with cultural clout, your efforts can feel insignificant. I can donate a little money here and there, and I can volunteer occasionally, but let’s be real: the problems are big, and I am small.

Or am I?

Most people generally assume that changing the world: (a) involves some out-of-the-ordinary effort; and (b) requires pressuring social institutions, like government, into changing. This sounds so hard and daunting; no wonder more people don’t do it. But what if social change doesn’t involve institutions? What if it could be: (a) ordinary; and (b) something you could do in your everyday life?

Sometimes we feel stifled by social structures that exist “over and above” us, telling us who we can or can’t be, and what we can or can’t do. But according to social theorists like Georg Simmel and Norbert Elias, rather than seeing “people” and “society” as separate things, we need to recognize just how connected they truly are. In fact, according to Simmel, many institutions we have today were created by people like us through ordinary, everyday interactions, much like the ones we’re familiar with. When people behave consistently enough for long enough, their patterns of behavior become so predictable that they become crystallized and take on a life of their own. We eventually see “society” as apart from us when, in reality, we are society and society is us.

Seen this way, society isn’t a thing, it’s an event. We “do” society, through regular, everyday interactions in ordinary life, whether they be with other people, or material things around us, or the unspoken yet commonly understood “rules” that tell us how to behave. Which means that even now, changes we make in our ordinary, everyday interactions might, over time, change our part of the world.

This isn’t to say that big political moves aren’t worth the effort. Research has shown that protesting can work, and history tells us that epic social change is often necessary. But while large-scale political upheaval is a thing, it’s not everything. Which is empowering to think about.

I recently had a conversation with a female immigrant who was surprised at the extreme anger expressed by her non-immigrant, white, female co-workers toward Trump and his policies, specifically because these same co-workers have treated her as an afterthought in the workplace. “They claim to care so much about immigrants and women. They fly to Washington D.C. to protest. They talk about how awful Trump is. Meanwhile here I am, sitting next to them in meetings and being dismissed by them when I speak,” she told me. “If they really want the world to be better, why not start with who’s in front of them?”

This makes sense to me. Being respectful of people around you every day could have a profound impact on your own social environment. So why not put some energy into the ordinary?

In 2018 I resolve to eat less sugar. And watch less TV. And drop that guy who’s a jerk to me. Because I am a little annoyed with these bad decisions I make.

But I will also pay more attention to how I interact with my environment. If I want to live in a society where everyone gets respect, then I need to respect all people in my immediate life, and expect them to do the same. If I want to work in an office free of discrimination, then I need to put effort into not enabling it, every day at work. And if I want to live in a society of compassion, empathy, and understanding, then can’t jump down someone’s throat at a dinner party because they disagree with me (though I will still voice my opinion). And maybe, if enough people “do” society in a positive way, positive change will emerge.