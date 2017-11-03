How Important Is It to Sort and Label Yourself by What Drives You?

How important is it to identify oneself as an opportunity driven, purpose driven, or passion driven? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

How important is it to identify oneself as an opportunity driven, purpose driven, or passion driven?

Whom are you trying to identify yourself to? Yourself? To the external world?

In 2000, after doing 3 startups as founder CEO, I was invited to become an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at NEA, one of Silicon Valley’s premier Venture funds. NEA had invested in Intarka, my second company.

While I was hanging out at NEA, I saw tons of companies. That’s what EIRs do, by the way. Look at what other entrepreneurs are doing, and either come up with an idea, or join another team that they like.

I got a bunch of offers to join other teams. One of them was doing advergames. It was a nifty idea. It would monetize reasonably well, I thought. But I declined. I didn’t want to spend 5 years of my career doing advergames. I wanted to do something that had more of a legacy impact.

So I continued to consult and write for the next 10 years until I arrived, organically, at 1Mby1M. Purpose and passion driven. Optimized for impact.

So, in my case, the only person whom I needed to identify myself to was my own internal self.

The rest was irrelevant.

Having said that, I think, a perfectly wonderful purpose in life is to make a living and support a family. It’s healthy to create a small business and not have to depend on other people for sustenance.

Because I believe in this, I created 1Mby1M.

I believe, strongly, that entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial capitalism can be democratized, and wealth can be created in the middle of the pyramid using capitalistic principles. In the next few decades, the potential for distributed capitalism is high and the outcome should be extremely positive around the world. That is the mission upon which my current work with One Million by One Million is based.

There are many more $1M, $2M, $5M, $20M ideas out there than billion dollar ideas. Hyper-growth is not a natural state. You will, most likely, be able to build a reasonable business if you don’t get obsessed with building a Unicorn. Unicorns, by definition, are rare. And please understand, they’re not always purpose-driven. They can be opportunity-driven. They may also not be entirely passion-driven.

My take is that you shouldn’t get terribly caught up in all this definition. Just find something that you want to do, and execute. You will learn a lot. If it doesn’t work out, go to another one.

Good luck!