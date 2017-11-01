How Inside-Jokes became “The Best Game in The World”

Justin Seidenfeld’s aptly named “The Best Game in the World” can trace its origins around the world.

The smorgasbord TBGITW of classic games, inside jokes, and a touch of obscenity started when Justin, then an American expat in Hong Kong, was introduced to the classic salad bowl game by his friend from South Africa, Megan. Megan and her South African friends back home were obsessed with the game and would play all the time, even organizing dinner parties just to have an excuse to gather a large enough group of people to play.

Best Game In the World Kickstarter

Salad bowl, the classic and simple guessing game where players compete to guess whatever was written down on little scraps of paper in a salad bowl, has made its rounds and risen to popularity as an all-time favorite party game.

The simplicity makes playing the game very easy without a slew of complicated rules, and the creativity required brings out every player's’ active imagination. As groups of friends adopt the salad bowl game into their regular party repertoire, they usually start to organically incorporate their own iterations into the game.

These games inevitably evolved into a landscape where personal jokes thrived, an addition that helped push the boundaries of obscenity for every clue. Over time, the games got more and more lewd, and the absurdity of the clues made it more and more fun and outrageous to play.

When Justin and Megan moved to Brooklyn, they brought the salad bowl game with them. In America, the same trend towards obscenity and inside jokes occurred. Justin and Megan’s new crews inevitably got addicted to the game.

That’s when the switch flipped. Why were friend groups all over the world were taking the classic salad bowl game and turning into a beautifully orchestrated ballad of tastefully lewd inside jokes? Was this just a coincidental phenomena, or was there an opportunity ahead?

When Justin and Megan got engaged, their friends encouraged them to launch a Kickstarter to bring their own crafted version of the salad bowl game to the rest of the world.

Introducing the Best Game in the World

While TBGITW shares a handful of similarities with a few other popular party games such as Celebrity, Cards Against Humanity, and Monikers, it has two main differences:

The gameplay includes a healthy blend of battle-tested pre-printed clues, as well as personal handwritten clues. This allows for hilarious game play for people that want to rely on the proven game clues that have been tested and used in games from inventors and friends, but also allows for people that want to use personal, inside jokes. Some people are creative and want to do their own clues, and others want to rely on proven clues. This game allows for both types of players to participate and ensure a hilarious time for all. The range of topics will always vary. This prevents any monotonous or one-dimensional gameplay. The pre-printed cards vary from offensive and lewd, to culturally relevant, to some of the classic, plus personalized inside jokes that are hyper relevant to the players. No two games will ever feel the same.

The Best Game in the World really leans into the wild world of meme culture and obscene humor. It’s designed to bring out the underbelly of your friend’s thoughts, and encourages the ridiculous and absurd. These types of games tend to create a borderline-sacred bond between people and builds some of the best group memories.

These games are also capable of communicating urban-dictionary-esque street lessons. For example, Justin learned from a memorable game session with his friends that one of them is really into a different kind of “food porn,” (also known as “Meok-bang” in South Korea) where a really skinny person is filmed eating an absurd amount of food in a single sitting. He had no idea this was a thing, and plans to eventually expose this friend’s fetish at his wedding.

Kickstarter was the perfect platform to launch the Best Game in the World because of its community-driven and interactive participation approach. Since the Best Game in the World was born out of the int groups of people, it’s only right they ingrain this into their history. The Kickstarter offers a Limited Edition reward offering that allows backers to actually contribute to some of the pre-printed card clues.

These backers will be able to submit card clues to be game-tested, and the prompts that are proven hilarious enough to be game clues will become part of the game deck, with the backer’s name being referenced on these clues directly. The Kickstarter is essentially like one big fundraising game of salad bowl.

The Best Game in the World already has a strong group of backers that are pumped for the game. People have even submitted videos of people acting out game clues that are absolutely hilarious.