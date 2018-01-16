How intermittent fasting can accelerate your fat loss

The “fast and feast” method is fast becoming a popular way to speed up fat loss. The major attraction is that individuals do not need to worry about cutting down on calories. So for many individuals, it offers an easier and scientifically proven way of losing fat, and weight loss.

This article provides an overview on intermittent fasting (IF), some types of intermittent fasting, and how they can help quicken your fat loss.

We will cover the following:

· What is intermittent fasting?

· 5:2 Fasting

· Alternate Day Fasting

What is Intermittent Fasting?

The concept of Intermittent Fasting (IF) is rather simple, basically, time periods of fasting, and not eating, with windows where you can eat. The extent of the fasting time periods depends on the chosen method.

In general, everyone fasts at some level. For example, most individuals fast between night time meals, when sleeping at night, and time of the morning breakfast. Research shows that IF offers a faster way to lose weight. For starters, it decreases calories intake, resulting in the need for the body to burn body fat for energy. According to research reports, one of the major benefits of IF is that unlike other forms of dieting, which can lead to both fat and muscle loss, IF targets mainly fat loss. A study published in the Journal of Cell Research shows that fasting results in protein production that makes white blood cells to rouse fat cells to burn lipids. The study further indicates that people who fast till lunch, and avoid overeating outside of the fasting period, can consume as fewer as 353 calories daily. By taking in fewer calories than needed, the body turns to fat for fuel, and results in weight loss.

IF’s benefits to the body, are eve beyond fat and weight loss. According to a study seen in The British Journal of Diabetes & Vascular Disease, IF helps people with diabetes and heart disease. This is in addition to previous research published in Science Daily and the Journal of Nature Medicine that show that it also helps in reducing cholesterol, and inflammation.

5:2/Modified Fasting

This method is one of the popular types of IF, where calories intake is reduced in two nonconsecutive days a week by about a total of 500 calories. The other five days, involve consuming a normal diet consisting of real food. Studies published in the Journal of Academic Nutrition Diet show that individuals on the 5:2 diet tend to lose more visceral body fat/belly fat than those on regular diets. Furthermore, muscle mass did not appear to be affected by the weight loss. Additionally, significant improvements were seen in blood sugar regulations, which can also be impacted by obesity.

Alternate Day Fasting

This method involves alternating days where you can feast on what you want, with fasting days, where individuals are restricted to a maximum consumption of 500 calories. Research studies report modest weight loss with those on the alternate day fasting method. Similar to the 5:2 diet, individuals were seen to lose a significantly higher fat percentage, and decreased muscle mass. Nutrition experts encourage choosing meals with high fiber and protein concentrations during the alternate fasting days, so as to decrease hunger.

Summary

For many, intermittent fasting, when done effectively, without extreme approaches, can result in fat loss, and overall weight loss. The key lies in adherence, as well as ensuring that you are not overeating on your feast days. In addition to the weight loss benefits, intermittent fasting also has a positive impact on your help by decreasing inflammation, and cholesterol levels, and helping with blood sugar regulation.

