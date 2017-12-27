How Is Your Energy?

Bears asking, guys.

How you choose to vibe determines how you choose to live.

To help you better wade through the energetic muck we need to embrace on this LOA journey I titled the below eBook:

Of course the LOA is always working. Or, not working.

The LOA just is. Like a life principle. Like electricity. Or gravity. Electricity never stops working. Ditto for gravity. Ditto for the LOA.

But sometimes our silly little minds - out of fear and limits - tries to cling to some idea that a life principle is not working for them.

If this seems to be the case, of course it is not true. But in the same regard you better believe that how you are feeling predominantly right now is the cause of life struggles, or unhappiness, or failure.

Right now I feel really good. I just ate dinner. Grateful for the meal. I feel amazingly inspired to write this blog post. My life feels fun because I write, create and connect, help folks build successful blogs and circle the globe as an island hopping pro blogger.

But I had to slowly cultivate this same awesome feeling - gradually - when I was $70,000 in debt. I had to begin feeling good when I had 4 cents in my pocket.

How?

I felt the muck. I ate an energetic shit sandwich. I felt the fears at the root of my massive struggles, because all struggles and failures and unhappiness roots itself in fear.

Fear or Love

2 energies exist.

2 predominant feelings exist.

Fear or Love.

Everything else is a variation of either energy/feeling. Make no mistake; those 2 predominant energies fuel your energy, and your actions, and the outcomes you manifest.

Check how you are feeling right now. Do you feel full of love, happiness and fun? If so, awesome. Keep choosing that energy.

If you do not predominantly feel filled with love, happiness and fun, fear is your predominant energy.

You probably know where you are headed if you choose a predominant vibe of fear. Most human beings choose this vibe, or feel they vibe this way by default, and never change the fear vibe to the love vibe by facing, embracing, feeling and releasing those fears.

The few folks who do feel their fears - however unpleasant these sessions are - are the folks who live their dreams. Like Kelli and I.

See that image above? That’s me feeling good when we visited the jungles of Buena Vista, Costa Rica.

Observe how you feel now. Be with it. Being with the feeling is the direct, simple and sometimes highly uncomfortable way to feel the root of your unhappiness. After you eat the energetic shit sandwich of fear, you clear those fears out and proceed from a greater energy of love and fun.

The more you honestly observe and embrace your fears, the more you clear the fears and vibe from love and fun.

When you vibe mainly from the dominant energies of love and fun, you begin to create the life of your dreams.

Doesn’t that sound like it’s worth of the effort of being with some crumby feelings once in a while?

