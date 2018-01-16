How LaQuay Laun’Juel Is Changing Lives With Magnify 100

Dansby Consulting, with offices in Atlanta and New Jersey, was founded in 2004 by LaQuay Laun'Juel. The company’s first client was the same corporation he had previously worked for. When faced with the challenge of netting that company $20 million, then discovering that his commission wouldn’t even be five percent, it occurred to him that he could make more money by himself, Dansby Consulting was born, and he’s never looked back!

Well versed in the science of influence, he says, “I believe many businesses will struggle to compete with the virtual world. Marketing and promotion has changed.” With great awareness of the most lucrative marketing platforms of the day, LaQuay’s clients are graduating from television to today’s technology.

When asked what myth he would like to bust, “Scarcity does not exist, poverty is a construct of collective greed and elite domination,” was his answer. As a progressive forward thinker, he believes that the greatest accomplishment in a person’s financial life is to become a homeowner. LaQuay has developed Magnify 100, a program geared to specifically ensure that 100 minority males will become homeowners. Working directly with mortgage companies, and offering financial education, Dansby Consulting will carefully select qualified participants for this program improving their lifestyles and the community as a whole.

LaQuay is consistently giving back and bringing value to the community of Atlantic City, New Jersey. In all that he does, community or economic development are woven into his life. The drive of self-mastery is his inspiration. He’s also “inspired by sacrifice.” When asked to explain what that means, La Quay said, “When someone does something altruistic, going out of their way to do what’s right regardless of the cost, that inspires and motivates me to do things in the same way.”

“Do what’s right, regardless of what it’s going to cost you!” LaQuay Laun’Juel

Also, active in local politics, he seeks to increase business and community development by thinking out of the box. LaQuay says, “You don’t need to be a politician to act politically.” One of the politicians he works with is aware of corruption and the great need for cyber security and expanding that industry is on the horizon.

If there was another career path for LaQuay to choose, he says it would be working in scientific discovery; particularly earth biology, ecosystems and animal interaction. He would want to be someone who would discover things that are right there under our noses.

When asked about how he pulls himself up from a fail or from a hard day, his response is, “I analyze my actions honestly, regroup, rest, give it some time, hit rewind, press record, adjust and start again! Forward and upward, period!”

In his current industry, LaQuay has been recognized for his business. He was the first President of the New Jersey Chapter of the National Forum of Black Public Administrators, which is a national organization that recognizes the achievements of those persons who are a minority working in city government. He’s also received the Black Wall Street Business Achievement Award.

An upcoming event for LaQuay is in development and planned for March 2018, Emerging Horizons, Decoding the Cannabis Industry in New Jersey. With the possibility of a windfall for the community in this emerging market, the event looks to bring awareness to the legalization of Cannabis for adult use in NJ.