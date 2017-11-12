How last year's election sparked a powerful movement in Arkansas

I spent the first few days after the November 2016 election mired in shock and despair. Then, like so many others, I turned to social media, hoping to find organizations or causes in which I could invest.

On Friday, November 11, 2106, as I scrolled through Facebook posts, I stumbled across information about what would become the Women’s March on Washington.

For the first time in several days, I felt a surge of hope. The realization that people wanted to unite in support of those who had been marginalized by a hurtful campaign and election energized me.

As a teacher, I knew I couldn't take the time off work to attend the Women's March, nor could I afford such a trip. I shared information about it in a local Facebook group, thinking that perhaps other Arkansans would be able to participate in the march. Many people were happy to hear about it, but others expressed dismay that they, too, would be unable to make the trip.

And then they made a suggestion: Maybe we could have a similar march in Arkansas.

I decided to jump in with both feet and make that happen. On November 12, 2016, I created a Facebook event and shared it to social media, asking if anyone wanted to help. Within the hour, my post was flooded with comments from strangers, some of whom ultimately worked with me to organize the march and most of whom attended. It became the largest demonstration of its kind in Arkansas history.

We held our first organizational meetings at a local bakery called Rosalia’s, where we started with the most basic task of naming the event. I had reached out to the organizers of the Women's March on Washington, but they were inundated with their own organizing efforts and had never anticipated others wanting to follow suit; there was no system in place for support or even guidance. We decided on Women's March for Arkansas to make evident our statewide efforts and our desire to create a positive event that would move Arkansans forward from darkness.

We talked about stakeholders who needed to be brought to the table, and we talked about how long the program should be. We discussed who should speak, we discussed optics, and we discussed inclusivity. We decided to make the march short so that those with disabilities could participate. We also decided to have Spanish and American Sign Language translators available.

We became close very quickly, but what really unified us was that we were a group of women who rolled up our sleeves for the long haul, dedicated to doing whatever it took to make our mission a success.

We listened to the voices of experience: Don't use suffragist colors because of the racism associated with that movement. Don't play the national anthem for the same reason. Sing something in Spanish as well as in English. Reach out to all groups.

There was so much to consider.

I was so busy with organizing details that I didn't even write my opening remarks until the night before the march. I honestly didn't even want to speak. I wanted to yield to those with more visible experience in the community, but the other organizers and those who did have the experience persuaded me to speak, saying it was important to let everyone know that the efforts had been led not by a seasoned politician or community organizer but by a mom who just wants the best for everyone’s children.

On January 21, 2017, I was at the front line of the march, along with the other speakers.

Sydney Rasch

When we reached the Capitol steps, I turned around and couldn't believe the mass of people I saw before me. Capitol Avenue was packed. And still, marchers continued their determined trek onto and down Capitol Avenue.

Overcome, I cried. It wasn’t a pretty cry. There's a picture out there somewhere on the interwebs that captured the joyful rawness of that moment.

And then it was time for me to speak.

Sydney Rasch

I stand before you, but there’s so much you don’t see. You don't see the kid who grew up in poverty, the girl who lost her dad to mental illness, the disabled veteran, the first-generation college graduate, or the teacher that I am. You don't see the wife working three jobs to make ends meet. You don't know my love of nature. You don’t know me.

My name is Gwendolynn Combs. I’m not a politician. I’m not rich or powerful. I’m not even a professional organizer. I am just a regular person who reached a point that made me ashamed to be an American – but who decided that I will change that which I cannot accept. I had never done anything like this before, but I wanted to pull together maybe a hundred people to show solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington. I obviously had no idea how many amazing people I would meet along the way.

We’re here today because we believe in justice and equality. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.

Don’t be pacified, though, into thinking we’ve done enough by showing up today because this is just the safety pin. If we want the power to make change, we must continually educate ourselves and seek allies beyond our comfort zones. Look around at the beautiful souls on that path. We’re not a homogenous group, but we do have a shared humanity, and that connection is powerful.

Shared humanity…

Connection…

Power…

… Let me leave you with this: I am just a regular person. You are just a person. But together, we rise!

I have so many incredible memories of the march - not just the event itself, but the relationships forged during the months preceding it. But I’ll save those for January, when we will once again need to remind ourselves that as long as we stand - or march - together, we remain a force with which to be reckoned.

After last week’s sweeping victories in Virginia, New Jersey, and other places, I'm cautiously optimistic. That dark and lonely place where I felt like I'd be lucky to scrape together maybe 100 likeminded Arkansans for a local Women's March has turned into for me what it's turned into for many - relief to find so many others out there who share my values and determination to go outside of my comfort zone to do everything necessary to make change. The fact that some of the winning candidates were women of color and/or from the LGBTQ community also gives me reason to hope that we - as a united group of determined and like-minded people - are capable of taking our country back from those who seek only to divide Americans.