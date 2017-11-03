How long have you been a journalist?

Celebrity Journalist Landon Buford Shares His Success Tips!

Kimberly Jesika, had the distinct pleasure of chatting it up with Celebrity Journalist Landon Buford!

When did you decide you wanted to work in journalism?

I have always wanted to be in the sports industry since I was a young adolescent. I concluded at an early age that I was not going to be a professional athlete. So, I started researching other avenues to still be close to my passion for sports and journalism gave me that avenue.

What school did you graduate from?

Washington State University with a BA in Sociology.

How long have you been a journalist?

I have been a journalist full time for almost three years now with several publications including The Hype Magazine, RESPECT MAG, The Rap Fest, Stardom 101 Mag,The Dallas Observer, and Blast Da Nation Magazine.

Who are some of your best interviews?

One of my best interviews was with What’s Trending’s CEO, Shira Lazar. She has been a pioneer in the social media field since she launched her publication under the umbrella of CBS back in 2009. In addition, her platform was an intricate part in helping launch Kendrick Lamar’s career and countless others. During our interview, Shira discussed some of the challenges she had to face early on in her career. One of them being that she was not getting the traditional jobs at big networks like Fox, NBC, ABC, and CBS. This is what originally led her down the path of social media. In addition, she had to deal with being hired and fired from multiple companies. This part of the interview has stuck with me ever since because I’m going through the same struggles as I build my brand and public profile. Other great interviews were with Grammy Winner Kenny G, Lee Greenwood, Hall of Famer Kenny Easley, Daymond John, Future Basketball Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson, 3 – Time Super Bowl Champion Emmitt Smith, but Shira’s Interview is at the top of my list and I consider her to be a mentor of mine.

What are some of the challenges you experienced being a journalist?

I would say a challenge I have experienced during my time as a journalist is trying to find a publication that will offer full-time employment with benefits. I won’t say getting access to certain events are easy either, but the biggest challenge is trying to find full-time positions that pay.

Where do you see yourself in 2018?

I see myself continuing to build my brand and public profile while giving the world exclusive journalistic content.

Who is your dream interview?

My dream interview would be with Melinda and Bill Gates because they are such an inspiration regarding education and philanthropy.

What advice would you give an up and coming journalist?