How Much do you Value Yourself?

Self-worth.

Self-confidence.

Self-esteem.

These are big big words.

There was a time, not too long ago, sitting at my life coach’s office, that these were almost non-existent for me.

Like absent.

The feeling that I did not exist.

That everything and everybody else was so much more important than myself.

Why was it like that for me?

Limiting beliefs.

Caring too much about what others were thinking or saying about me.

Falling under the pressure of comparison.

But I was still able to live a “normal” life.

I was functionning.

The only thing was that whenever I introspected about it, I knew there was something wrong.

So I recognized that I was lost, seeked out help and got it.

Worked A LOT on myself.

Built my self-confidence, esteem, worth.

Came back to the real essence of myself.

Recognized that I too am gifted.

That I also have the high potential of influencing people with my talents, expertise and gifts.

I am writing that to you today to express that more people than you think suffer from not valuing themselves enough.

It might even be you.

But when you are living like this, you are not only disserving yourself, but also others.

You are being selfish by hiding your gifts and holding them for yourself, instead of sharing them with others and impact the world.

We are all agents of change.

Imagine if everyone on this earth focused on sharing their gifts!

It would be such a better place...

My message here is that change is possible.

But only if you are willing to dig into a place where it is painful first; but then, what happens shifts your entire life path.

You start attracting the right people; you are experimenting things that you never thought possible.

And you finally realize that when there is a will, there is a way.

You’ve got this.

But only if you decide that you do.