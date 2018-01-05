How Much Fuel Do Planes Need to Fly Over Oceans?

Answer by Tim Morgan, Commercial pilot: ASEL, AMEL, ASES, IA, on Quora: Do planes that fly from California to Hawaii or other far destinations over large bodies of water carry enough fuel for a trip there and back in case of an emergency?

Neither answer is completely correct. Scheduled airliners that fly over open water indeed must carry sufficient fuel to meet ETOPS requirements, but ETOPS is more complicated than simply a diversion airport.

First, the aircraft, crew, and airline must all be approved for ETOPS operations, before any overwater flights can be made. The ETOPS approval comes with a maximum flying time that the airline can send their flights away from land. For example, an ETOPS-180 approval allows an airline to be at most 180 minutes from land. (This is 180 minutes with a hypothetical beleaguered aircraft that has engine and pressurization problems which I’ll get into soon.)

Prior to the flight, the dispatcher must select ETOPS alternates to cover the entire route of flight. These are island or coastal airports that are forecast to have at least good enough weather to land. The route must be such that the plane is never more than the maximum flying time from at least one ETOPS alternate.

When doing these time and fuel calculations, dispatchers have to consider different “ETOPS scenarios.” These include situations like losing an engine or losing pressurization, which requires the aircraft to descend to a lower altitude and use more fuel. This is to ensure an aircraft can reach an ETOPS alternate even in an emergency. The worst case fuel scenario is used when determining how much fuel to carry.

For a flight like LA to Hawaii, there are no intermediate airports that can be used as ETOPS alternates, so the origin and destination airports must be used, and the airline must have an ETOPS rating high enough to allow them to fly the complete distance. They must therefore carry sufficient fuel to reach the “critical point” (approximately halfway considering headwinds) and either turn back or continue to the destination.