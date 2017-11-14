How Much Moore?

I was once an older guy in lust with a 14-year old girl.

She could be quite entrancing, not to mention a bit maddening. But the relationship affected my work; I remember blowing what should have been an easy dual meet long jump win because I was so out of sorts I couldn’t get my steps right in the approach run. I barely jumped farther that day than I had in middle school.

That’s right. We were both high schoolers. Still, self-possessed and willful though she was, a doctor’s daughter, she was quite young. A bit too young even for my teenaged self.

By the time I went to a party in the other half of the state, a little more than five years on, I’d noticed how like kids the, well, kids at my old high school seemed. It was no surprise when I found myself transfixed at the party by a stunning redhead. After keeping her in sight while making a long approach around the room, both to get a better sense of her and to steel my nerve, I found myself laughing at myself when I got within 10 feet of her. Oops. “What?,” inquired the deadpan redhead. “Don’t you like the new look?”

It was Jane Fonda, made over for her British Academy Award-winning role as a newscaster in ‘The China Syndrome.’

So, while I suspect Roy Moore, with his now famous penchant for very young girls, would have loved my 14-year old friend, it just might be that he would not have loved Ms. Fonda, incredibly fetching though she was. (Actually, he might not have liked either one. Too assertive. Neither would walk behind him.)

But I sure do love Roy Moore.

I want him to win that Alabama seat in the U.S. Senate that neo-Confederate Jeff Sessions resigned to become Donald Trump’s amnesiac-about-Russia attorney general.

Why?

Because there is hardly anything we agree on. Roy Moore is an utter disgrace, the deep, dark heart of Trumpism.

Donald Trump deserves having this guy wrapped around his neck. And so does the Republican Party.

Moore, the twice defrocked Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, losing office the first time for installing and refusing to remove a massive “Ten Commandments” sculpture on court grounds, the second for defying the U.S. Supreme Court on gay marriage, is now under severe fire for his evident (and allegedly criminally aggressive) penchant for very young girls. He represents the hard core of anti-Enlightenment thinking in America.

While I seriously doubt that the erratic megalomaniac Trump actually believes a lot of the stuff he spews — it’s mostly about attention, power, and stunning psychological inadequacies — Moore is the real deal, the hard-core true believer to Trump’s thoroughgoing opportunist.

Moore represents the leading edge of the reactionary white evangelical Christian base. Without that base of voters — more white evangelical Christians voted for Trump than African-Americans and Latinos for Hillary Clinton — there would simply be no Trump Presidency. And I could sleep one hell of a lot better.

Albert Cesare/Advertiser Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, head of Breitbart News, congratulates his alt-right champion, Roy Moore, on his defeat of U.S. Senator Luther Strange in the Alabama Republican Primary. Neither man shows any sign of doing the Jane Fonda Workout.

That’s why Steve Bannon has championed Moore, both to serve in what was once the world’s greatest deliberative body and as the leading edge of his challenge to the Republicans’ Washington establishment.

For Moore believes in “Christian sovereignty,” i.e., the Christian version of God’s law, over all the laws worked out by humanity. “God’s law,” that is, as determined by the self-selected “elect” of that God.

No surprise that Moore runs an outfit called the Foundation of Moral Law, and makes a lot of money off it in the process.

Moore is strictly anti-choice on abortion and anti-feminist. (That kinda goes hand in hand with preferring easily manipulated, by a mid-30s prosecutor, young girls.)

He remains a leader in the ludicrous anti-Barack Obama “birther” movement claiming that the first black president isn’t really an American. To put the cherry on top, Moore insists that Obama is also a secret Muslim. No wonder Sean Hannity loves the guy.

Moore is pro-Confederacy in his interpretation of the Civil War and a great champion of the notorious statues; anti-preschool and pro-home schooling; flatly against the science of evolution and a champion of Creationism; anti-civil rights demonstrations; staunchly protectionist on trade; anti-union; anti-immigration; vehemently anti-LGBT, equating it with “bestiality,” anti-Islam. Oh yes, and he is a climate change denier.

But Moore, like Trump, is a tremendous admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, not getting that Putin has adopted a number of positions simply to mess with the West by attracting usefully disruptive idiots like Moore. He claims that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Instead, “I think it was the providential hand of God.”

Well, the Republicans have encouraged most all of this stuff for a very long time now.

So let them enjoy the spectacle of a United States Senator who is unabashed in believing that Fred Flintstone, Jesus Christ, and the T. Rex all roamed around together on an Earth that is less than 10,000 years old.

Naturally, Beltway and Wall Street Republicans are panicking at having this guy, who does not use dog whistles, in their midst. Especially with Trump himself — who has embraced Moore — stuck at historically low levels of approval in every poll but the Rasmussen nonsense that the execrable Drudge Report constantly cites.

Too bad.

Let them stew in their own juices.