Quora, Contributor
A place to share knowledge and better understand the world.

How Much Weight Should Moviegoers Give Rotten Tomato Scores?

01/04/2018 01:59 pm ET
Instants/Getty Images

How much attention should one pay to the movie scores in Rotten Tomatoes? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Robert Frost, Movie blogger and cinephile, on Quora:

The thing about going to the cinema is that movies are expensive, they are time consuming, and there are a lot of them. We often need help in deciding whether it is worth our time and money to go see a particular film.

There are also a lot of movies that don’t have huge promotional budgets, so film critics provide a valuable service. They bring worthy films to our attention and they help us filter the wheat from the chaff.

The Rotten Tomatoes score is a simple measurement of the percentage of critics that liked the film. As a generalization, I expect that for an average film, half of the critics will like it and half will not. So, when I see a film that has a score that shows a strong majority of critics are recommending a film, that’s a good piece of data to have when deciding if I want to give up an evening or afternoon, drive all the way over to the theater, pay the ticket price, and sit in a room with the popcorn guzzling dregs of humanity.

However, to be blunt, anyone that only looks at the Rotten Tomato score is a moron. The real value of Rotten Tomatoes is not the scores, it is the aggregation of reviews. There, on one page, I can see dozens of reviews from professionals who write about movies for a living. In less than five minutes, I can read a sufficient number of thought out reviews to determine if a movie will be a safe bet. I can learn about films that the general media is too dimwitted to get excited about. A simple 400 word review can be enough to tell me that I will likely enjoy a film I knew nothing about, moments earlier.

If someone is too pathetic to read a couple of reviews and is only going to look at the scores, what’s important to understand is - as already stated - the score is simply a measurement of the percentage of critics that gave the film a positive review. A film with a 90 is not necessarily better than a film with an 80. Those numbers don’t reflect how much the critics enjoyed the film - simply that they did or did not enjoy the film. Great films are sometimes divisive. A score of 50 might mean 50% of the critics thought “eh, it was decent.” and 50% thought “meh” or it might mean 50% of critics thought “this is the next Citizen Kane!” and the other 50% didn't understand it.

Read the reviews.

This question originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. More questions:

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
How Much Weight Should Moviegoers Give Rotten Tomato Scores?

CONVERSATIONS