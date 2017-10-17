How my Dream to Help LGBTQ Youth Came True (And so can yours!)

Over the past decade, the LGBTQ population has experienced a lot of progress. Now, we have the right to marry and, in many states, are protected from discrimination in employment and education. While we have made many strides, we also have a long way to go, especially for the youth population. LGBTQ youth face issues that other children, teenagers, and young adults do not. This population experiences homelessness more often, is at a higher risk of rejection by their communities, and faces psychological issues like depression and suicidality at a higher rate than their peers. I work at the Penny Lane Centers, an organization that serves youth experiencing homelessness and other issues regarding family relationships and custody. Penny Lane has worked extensively with the LGBTQ population. As a result of this experience, nine years ago, Penny Lane created the EDGY Conference. EDGY is a one-day conference held in Los Angeles dedicated to providing tools for professionals, parents, and advocates to support and empower GLBTQ (Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning) youth and families. The EDGY Conference offers a range of programming, activities, and accessible resources designed to build one’s capacity to work with LGBTQ youth and families, increase understanding of LGBTQ issues, and present ways to make a difference. Through this educational initiative, we hope to create a better, more accepting world for LGBTQ youth to live in and thrive!

My goal today is to make you aware of the EDGY Conference with the hopes you will want to join Penny Lane Centers’ efforts and help us take this initiative nationwide.

First, let me tell you of how I came to the most fulfilling job I have ever known. Years ago, one of my best friends worked at this wonderful place called Penny Lane Centers. Through this friend, I heard so many inspiriting stories about children, teens, and young adults overcoming obstacles in their lives to achieve their dreams and live healthy, productive lives as adutls. Luckily for me, I was soon offered a job there. Penny Lane was the first time I had worked for a social services agency. Prior to that, I had waited tables while I tried my hand at acting or was working for my family’s property management company in Orange County, California. Working for a social services agency was a real eye-opening experience for me. Never had I encountered the clients we serve in my own daily life nor had I worked with individuals so dedicated to making life better for others. Penny Lane Centers is a large social services agency. We do everything from providing emergency housing for at-risk kids to longterm community-based services. We place kids in foster homes, provide housing for low income/homeless people, run community based services to improve family life, work with families to help them keep their kids in the home, and provide extensive services at a large mental health facility. Once I was placed in this environment, I wondered how I, too, could “give back” - either through my job or in other ways.

I grew up in Newport Beach, Orange County, which, for some, conjures up images of a life of privilege… but that wasn’t exactly the case. I was very happy as a kid and had many friends. I was loved by my family. When I went to college at the University of California at Berkeley I moved to Northern California, which anyone who knows of it will tell you is very different from Southern California. When people hear about Berkeley, they think of great education, some good sports teams, and a very liberal atmosphere. During this time, I started to come to accept some things about myself that I had been hiding my whole life; however, I still wasn’t ready to fully embrace the fact that I was a gay man. I was very insecure. The stereotypes of gay men didn’t quite mesh with who I was. I loved sports and considered myself to be pretty masculine. These types of things didn’t reconcile with my understanding, at the time, of the gay culture. This made me feel even more insecure and my sexuality became something that I wasn’t totally comfortable with and certainly not something I wanted to express openly to others. I, like everyone else, want to be loved and feared rejection.

When I arrived at Penny Lane Centers, those college years were long behind me. I was, once again, living in Southern California and had “come out” as a gay man a few years earlier, having finally embraced who I was and my own identity. I was lucky because my family and friends accepted me for being a gay man, as they knew this didn’t change who I was as a co-worker, friend, son, or family member. I was fortunate that when I started at Penny Lane, I was immediately put on the EDGY taskforce where I assisted in organizing the EDGY Conference. After a year on the task force, I was tapped to be the leader. I have now proudly lead the past six EDGY conferences. Today, the EDGY Conference provides a “one-stop-shop” opportunity for youth-serving professionals to build awareness and cultural competency, learn current and emerging best practices, and gather resources from leading experts and national organizations in the field.

EDGY was my opportunity to “give back” to others who also wanted to be loved and who needed a voice. My initial goal was to take a good conference and make it great. I lead the taskforce to start to find ways to help those that are often marginalized within the gay community, such as transgender or gender non-conforming individuals. I think that, today, EDGY is better than it’s ever been, not due solely to my efforts, but due to the bravery and willingness of Penny Lane and the taskforce that helps put this together to try new things and expand our mission.

What I want to do now through this blog is to encourage people to come to EDGY, especially those that have never been and those who think they “don’t need to learn about LGBTQ” youth and families. EDGY provides a safe space for people to learn and to expand their horizons when it comes to LGBTQ individuals. No one is questioned about what they don’t know - they just have to come with an open mind. EDGY is all about embracing identities. To those of us on the taskforce, that means embracing who you are as a person, who you are sexually, who you are in terms of your own gender, and who you are in the world. Our goal is for everyone to walk out of EDGY after experiencing our workshops and presentations feeling a call to action to help others as well as a greater appreciation of themselves and their own identity!

By all means, please review our website (www.edgyconference.com) to find out pertinent information about this year’s conference, but it is my hope that through my own life and experiences I can inspire you to be part of EDGY.