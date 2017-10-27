How Not Even Citizenship Makes US Care: Military Detention of a US Citizen and the Acceptance of the Legal Black Hole

by Nino Guruli, Associate Director of the International Human Rights Clinic

A little over a month ago, news broke that the US military was holding an American citizen suspected of being an Islamic State fighter. The announcement was followed by the usual questions being asked within the legal community about the reach of the executive’s detention powers, whether this would finally bring the question of the AUMF’s application to ISIS before the courts, and speculation about what the US government was likely to do with this man given the available legal options and policy considerations. What did not follow was a great deal of public outrage, media scrutiny, and congressional engagement. In some ways this is surprising, given how much American citizenship of the person detained or killed by the US military in its counter-terrorism operations usually matters both for the legal community and the American public (recall what followed the drone strike that killed Anwar Al Awlaki and his sixteen year old son). Not until a US citizen was targeted and killed by a US drone strike, did there seem to be political and public appetite for asking some hard questions about where the authority to target individuals outside the battlefield came from and where the limits of that power lay (and whether the current legal framework does an adequate job of translating existing constitutional and international legal standards to the counter-terrorism context).

In a way, many within the US civil rights/human rights community leaned into the ‘citizens are also being detained/targeted’ argument as a way of making both the public and the bench and bar care about the powers being granted the executive. The hope, I assume, was that the practices would come under greater scrutiny and criticism if the use of these powers was presented as ‘it can happen to you’. Implicit in that argument is that it matters less if it’s happening to someone else. I do understand the law makes distinctions, necessary, logical, and constitutional, between citizens and aliens, though we should question how relevant that distinction should be outside of the immigration context. I also understand that there is a difference between law and morality, even as the two often overlap. But it should be less acceptable than it is to make certain core human rights (like the right not to be killed, tortured, or to have your freedom completely and indefinitely taken away) be dependent on citizenship. Some rights, like the right to vote, the reach of the right to free speech, or the warrant requirement of the 4th Amendment may be logically limited to our shores or our citizens. But what justifies making the citizen/alien distinction key when it comes to the right to be free from torture, to not be killed by US forces, to not be held by US powers? Other jurisdictions have come to the conclusion that such a distinction cannot be justified, subject matter specific factors (like individual conduct and dangerousness) are much more relevant for who can be detained or targeted. International human rights standards certainly do not sanction making such a distinction when life, liberty, and security are at stake.

International humanitarian law’s principle of distinction (distinguishing between civilians and combatants) and the ‘direct participation in hostilities’ standard for targeting in armed conflict does not focus on citizenship but on conduct. International human rights also provides rules for when preventive detention can be used and sets substantive and procedural standards for the exercise of that authority, none of which can be slackened because it is a non-citizen being detained.

Now, with another citizen detainee, we have the opportunity to reignite public discussion on the scope of the executive’s power, to let the citizenship of this detainee be the start of the conversation. We do not know much about this citizen detainee. We don’t know who the detainee is, where exactly he is being held, or what the US government plans to do with him. Will the military continue to hold him, indefinitely, as an enemy combatant? Will he be brought to the US for criminal prosecution? Will he be handed over to a third party (e.g. Iraq)? What we do know is that he surrendered to the Syrian rebel militia on September 12th and was then turned over to the US military. We also know that he is currently being held as an enemy combatant, under the government’s claimed AUMF power to wage war against the Islamic State. (See ACLU’s suit on behalf of the unnamed detainee).

On October 30th the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations will have a chance to ask Secretary of Defense Mattis and Secretary of State Tillerson questions about the AUMF. It has been over fifteen years since Congress passed the AUMF and we have had no further Congressional clarification on how far this authority reaches and what conduct makes someone subject to the powers it authorizes (the NDAA 2012 doesn’t really provide any additional limits or legal clarifications on the scope of the AUMF).