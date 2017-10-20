How not to use a Cease and Desist letter

I’ve sat down with Zachary Strebeck at Strebeck Law to discuss the proper way of using a cease and desist letter. Zack has written before about how to effectively use cease and desist letters to protect your trademark. However, there are countless examples of companies using these letters for evil. Hopefully, this post can teach you some lessons about how to do things the right way.

Understand the limits to your rights

When you send a cease and desist letter, it's important to take a step back and analyze whether or not you're legally in the right.

There are many situations where it's an obvious infringement, such as with most fan games that take game trademarks and copyrighted material without permission. In addition, many times there are good arguments to be had on both sides, and the path of least resistance (rather than jumping right to a risky lawsuit) is to send a cease and desist letter. This can open up a dialogue with the alleged infringer and the two parties can resolve the issue out of court.

However, many companies (both with and without legal representation) see no issue sending a cease and desist letter that they know is bogus. They know they don't have a legitimate case, and they would never actually file a lawsuit over the issue. These are, sadly, quite common. The ease with which a letter like this is sent makes it the first tool in any trademark troll's arsenal.

In these cases, the company is usually trying to bully someone smaller with the threats of legal action. This can often be to stifle competition, whether it's going after someone who has better Google search result placement, or simply an overreaching belief in one's rights. In one case, an app developer who received a C&D letter from eventual president Donald Trump fought back. That dispute ended with the cancellation (by voluntary withdrawal) of one of Trump's trademark registrations.

So if you receive one of these letters, have an attorney look at it and check out the merits of the situation. If you're thinking about sending one - save us all the trouble and please don't.

Take an appropriate tone

A subset of the "overreaching" type of letter is the kind of cease and desist letter that takes an overly-aggressive tone.

When you know there is inadvertent infringement, or your intellectual property case is pretty weak, it's best not to go into the situation with guns blazing. Often, new businesspeople choose a name without consulting an attorney or doing much research. In those cases, a gentle message can do more good than going all out with threats of legal action.

See this recent letter from the creators of Netflix's Stranger Things. Contrary to popular belief (by lawyers, anyway), most people out there aren't really TRYING to infringe on our clients' intellectual property. They just really don't know any better.

Lootcrate

Prepare for a backlash

If you’re getting ready to send out a cease and desist letter, you really need to think of more than just whether you’re right, legally. The potential backlash of exercising your intellectual property rights can be enormous.

For example, remember when Candy Crush Saga developer King.com filed a trademark application for the word "Saga." They began sending cease and desist letters, which caused a huge backlash and ended with them withdrawing the application.

Then there was the dispute between The Oatmeal and Funnyjunk, where Funnyjunk’s attorney sent The Oatmeal a C&D letter over comments made by The Oatmeal’s Matthew Inman. Inman went public immediately, pointing out (in detail) how the C&D letter was wrong and starting a giant backlash against the aggregator site.

This isn’t meant to stop IP holders from policing their rights, but just a “stop and think” moment to determine if the potential backlash is worth it. Often, there are less aggressive or informal ways to go about this than threatening a lawsuit. Consult with your lawyer!

How to do it right

Before you start writing that angry letter (or getting your attorney to do so), it's best to do some due diligence first. Here are some of the steps you need to take before sending a cease and desist letter:

· Do some research on the alleged infringer - are they a new company? Do they make it a habit of infringing on intellectual property?

· Does your use of the trademark really pre-date theirs?

· How strong of a case do you have? This should inform the tone of your letter and the actions you're prepared to take over it.

· Is the infringer in a position where they can file for a declaratory judgment? This means that they sue you in order to have a judge declare that their use is okay. Usually, if the infringer has the money, this is an option open to them.

· Think beyond the law - is there a potential for a public backlash? Is it worth making this into a big deal?

· Are there alternatives to sending a C&D letter? Maybe you can wait and see if the infringer moves closer into your line of products, and take action then.

Most of this is more of an art than a science. It takes experience to know the proper approach to dealing with infringement, and there are no guarantees that it won't blow up in your face.

However, once you acquire trademark rights, you're obligated to police them properly. If you don't, you could end up losing them or becoming generic.

Strebeck Law