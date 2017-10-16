Nilgun Salim, Contributor
How old is the world’s youngest patient diagnosed with breast cancer

10/16/2017 08:51 am ET

At the age of just 8, Chrissy Turner became the world’s youngest person diagnosed with breast cancer.

The toddler lives in Utah and two years ago, her world was shattered by a terrifying discovery.

Chrissy was just this regular kid who enjoyed spending time with her friends, going to school and everything that a regular child loves doing these days, until one day when she noticed a bump on her chest.

That ‘bump’ turned out to be a rare form of cancer, known in medical terms as ‘secretory breast carcinoma’, an unexpected and strange diagnose, especially when it comes to such young patients.

Chrissy’s mother, Annett became devastated, especially when she found out this particular type of cancer is found in one out of a million and her daughter was the youngest.

“I was so afraid when I found out, but I knew I can fight this”, confessed Chrissy who is now a healthy and happy 10-year-old.

Even today, Chrissy is obviously too young to wear a bra and she still has a couple more years to go until she will hit puberty.

Yet, in spite all of these, the doctors told her parents she must go through a mastectomy as soon as possible.

After almost two years of struggling, Chrissy managed to defeat the terrible diagnose, although she was forced to find out from a very young age what a ‘mastectomy’ is.

‘Honestly, with all we’ve gone through, she’s doing really well’, Annette said of her daughter. Adding that the health scare ‘hasn’t slowed her down a bit’. ‘We’ve all had such close brushes with cancer,’ Annette said. ‘It’s really aligned us’, added the mother.

