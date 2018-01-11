RESET and Recapture your health in 2018 with Dane Johnson. How one man went from Dying to Thriving: The truth behind his Crohn's Disease and how he took his life back...

Dane Johnson is an international model, an entrepreneur and a man who seemed to have it all until Crohn’s disease nearly took his life seven years ago. After graduating college Dane started modeling and quickly became a successful international model. It was then his symptoms started. He continued to be in great shape and work towards being his best self as a model which contributed greatly to his accomplishments. He started having symptoms for a few years that became increasingly worse. At first he tried to deal with them on his own (as a lot of sufferers do) until it became evident that something was gravely wrong. Dane Johnson was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis which almost left him dead as he plunged from 180 pounds to 120 pounds. At this point he was taking what seemed to be every drug imaginable to no avail. All too often we are not grateful for our health until it’s failing. This was also the case for young Dane as he found himself dependent upon a feeding tube, undergoing Chemotherapy, being treated with Immuno-suppressants and clearly dying. Now he takes zero drugs, has gained 55lbs of lean muscle, travels the world pursuing his dreams and wants to show you how to do the same. So let’s start the New Year right! Sow into you by getting your health in check. Join us in this health series with Dane Johnson to Recapture and RESET your Health in 2018.

Before we go into detail let’s learn a little more about how Crohn’s/Colitis is effecting our world today. We’ll also learn some things you can begin immediately to reverse the effects of this disease and greatly increase you quality of life. According to Crohn’s colitis of America, approximately 1.6 million Americans suffer from Crohn’s disease or Ulcerative Colitis which are the two major types of IBD or Inflammatory Bowel Disease. There are approximately 70,000 new cases of IBD diagnosed in the United States each year.

What are Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis?

According to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation website: Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis are inflammatory bowel diseases that cause chronic inflammation and damage in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The GI tract is responsible for digestion of food, absorption of nutrients, and elimination of waste. Inflammation impairs the ability of affected GI organs to function properly leading to symptoms such as persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, weight loss and fatigue. While ongoing inflammation in the GI tract occurs in both Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative colitis there are important differences between the two diseases. Crohn’s disease can affect any part of the GI tract ranging from the mouth to the anus. It most commonly affects the end of the small intestine (the ileum) where it joins the beginning of the colon. Crohn’s disease may appear in “patches,” affecting some areas of the GI tract while leaving other sections completely untouched. In Crohn’s disease the inflammation may also extend through the entire thickness of the bowel wall while Ulcerative colitis is limited to the large intestine (colon) and the rectum. The inflammation occurs only in the innermost layer of the lining of the intestine. It usually begins in the rectum and lower colon, but may also spread continuously to involve the entire colon. In rare cases when it is difficult to determine whether the source of their IBD is Crohn’s disease or Ulcerative colitis patients are given the diagnosis of indeterminate colitis (IC).

How did Dane Johnson recapture his health and RESET his life? Dane arrived at the conclusion his health was only getting worse and checked himself out of the hospital. While lying in bed-weak and near death-he had an epiphany. Dane realized everything he had done to restore his health up to that point wasn't working and he needed to find something that would; he wanted to live! It became clear his health was in his hands and at the end of the day it was up to him to do something about it or he was going to die. Many of you can relate to this. He trusted his Doctors although he felt something different. He will be the first to tell you there are times when you intuitively know something is not right and he wants to encourage you to listen to your body. He wishes he had sooner. Dane turned his pain into purpose by educating himself, practicing self-love, meditating, praying, writing everything in a journal and finding the courage to fight for the biggest element of his world, his life! Dane read many books that he declares as life savers such as “Cleanse: Detox Your Mind, Body and Spirit” by Betty Murray, “The Candida Cure: Yeast, Fungus and Your Health” by Ann Boroch and many more. Practicing mindfulness, accountability and educating himself on how to reengineer his body has saved his life. Dane has changed his complete perspective on Crohn’s/ Colitis and has made it a lifestyle that allows him to thrive instead of suffering with a disease that was quickly killing him. He became a Board Certified Holistic Nutritionist and Health Coach. He also started a business helping hundreds of thousands of people to this date through his company Crohn’s Colitis Lifestyle Wellness and Beyond.