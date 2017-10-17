How one man's 'Tiny Homes' dream is revolutionizing the Housing Industry

One of the many perks of being a writer and entrepreneur is that you get to meet other lovely entrepreneurs, many of whom are committed to changing the world in one way or the other. One of those amazing people I connected with is Bob Clarizio, the owner of Titan Tiny Homes out of Chicago.

Bob is all set to revolutionalize the housing industry, with his high-quality tiny houses at affordable prices. His tiny homes come with cool innovations like whole home heating by infrared floor and in-wall heating, and building his shells out of SIPs (structural insulated panels), which are yet to catch on in the rest of the housing industry. The use of tiny home trailers( also designed by him) in conjunction with the SIPs also make his homes significantly lighter, making him a recognized name in the tine homes niche.

Below are some excerpts from my recent interview with Bob:

What problem does Titan Tiny Homes solve and why is it important?

Titan Tiny Homes’ focus is to improve the lives of people by providing highly efficient, affordable housing. Our mission is to provide financial freedom to our customers by lowering the household bills, allowing for a minimalistic, stress-free and debt-free lifestyle.

How did you come across this idea and what motivated you to start a venture in this space?

It’s a funny story. It was the summer of 2015 and I was walking out of a house that I was looking to purchase. At the time, we were in the rehab game of fixing and flipping houses. As I was walking out, my home office manager Renita called me and said someone from FYI Television network called and said they would like us to build them a tiny house for their hit show, “Tiny House Nation.” It turned out that the original builder that the network had fixed for the show had gone missing. In short, they needed us to begin building the tiny house on wheels as soon as possible. They were planning to send in a film crew into town to film the final 7 days of the building process within a week’s time. I decided to take the challenge, and it took every bit of the 15 days we were given. It took us several late nights, and even one-26-hour stretch to do it, but we finally finished it in time for the final reveal. When it was all complete, we were told by Calvin Collins, Senior producer of the show that we were the only builder to ever complete a home from start to finish within the film schedule.

It wasn’t an overnight success, but did you know it would catch on in a big way?

I knew that the show will bring a lot of exposure, but it also helped me realize how big it could get with the right kind of marketing. As we were filming that week, our Facebook page following doubled from 800 to 1600. We were just a small fix and flip company, so getting Facebook “likes” was not exactly at the top of our to-do list. So, you can imagine the surreal feeling we had when people were beginning to “cheer” for us! It was highly motivating. We now have a following of 34000 on our Facebook page and are likely to hit 50000 by the year’s end.

What were some challenges you faced in the beginning and how did you overcome them?

When I decided to shut down all other business dealings, including a 300-unit apartment maintenance contract and over half-a-million dollars of fix and flip projects to focus solely on Titan Tiny Homes, most of my employees thought I was absolutely crazy and quit working for Titan. So, here I was with Renita and Lee, my office managers and a 10000 sq. ft building with no labor force. It was a very stressful last few months of 2015. And then, something amazing happened. After 4 months of not selling a single tiny home and about 15 days away from being kicked out of our newly leased facility, we were able to sell 3 tiny homes within a week. And then 3 in February. By the end of May, we had sold enough to keep us busy all the way through the summer of 2016. To date, Titan Homes has sold over 50 homes in its first 18 months of being in business and is on track to do 60-100 homes in 2018.

What are the biggest challenges facing the tiny house industry?

The largest challenge we face is zoning and public acceptance of our product as a full-time dwelling unit. Our homes are currently financeable and insurable by all major carriers and lending institutions.

What’s the one piece of advice you would like to give our aspiring entrepreneur readers?

I think the most genius thing we did is that we didn’t give up. Starting this company has taught me so much about myself and the game of business, that I would never have learned otherwise. If I could break it into three lessons, I would have to say:

1. Don’t believe your own hype. In other words, stay humble. It always gets easy before it gets hard when starting out in business.

2. Never give up. You can get frustrated and rest, but after your 10-minute breather, you have to get back to pushing new ideas- whether they are right or wrong.

3. Constantly look back from where you started off at. So many times, we get lost in the day-to-day small challenges and forget that every day’s worth of progress adds up to a lot of progress by the end of the year. If you think of each day as a piece of paper, it isn’t much, but when you stack 365 pages together, it adds up to way more than you ever thought.