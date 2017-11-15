How One Piglet Launched An International Organization Fighting Animal Cruelty

On September 12, Runkle released a book co-written with Gene Stone on how he founded Mercy For Animals, the experiences he's encountered since the organization's founding, and the current efforts to create alternative ethical food sources while taking on the abuses and corporate influences of the animal agriculture industry. "I was raised on a farm, and I always had a natural connection and affinity for animals. I was able to put myself in their position and, from a young age, saw that when it came to emotions like fear, and love, and joy, and excitement, this is something that was widespread throughout the animal kingdom and wasn't unique to humans," Runkle said in an interview with me. "When I was 11, I learned about factory farming and decided that I didn't want to pay someone to abuse animals on my behalf. When I was 15, there was an animal abuse case that led me to found Mercy for Animals at our local high school. In this farming community, there's an agriculture program, and the teacher of that class was a pig farmer. He raised over 11,000 pigs. He decided that he was going to kill baby piglets on his farm to be used in a dissection project. The morning of the dissection, he arrived to the school with a bucket of baby piglets that he had tried to kill that morning. One of the piglets, however, was still alive. She was standing on top of the other piglets in this bucket. A student in the class who did part-time work on the teacher's pig farm walked over, grabbed this piglet by her hind legs, and slammed her head-first into the ground." He continued, "The piglet was still alive at this point. Her skull was fractured. She was bleeding out of the mouth, in just horrible distress. A few of the students grabbed this piglet, left the classroom, went down the hallway to another teacher who was known as being the vegetarian that cared aboutanimals. Her name was Molly. Molly left the school, went to a local veterinarian, and had the piglet euthanized. Molly's next step was to the sheriff's department where she asked for animal cruelty charges to be filed. These charges were filed. It went to court, and the very first day of that trial, the animal cruelty charges were dismissed because, in Ohio, like most states, if something is considered standard agricultural practice, it is exempt from cruelty prosecution. Slamming baby piglets head-first into the ground is considered standard agricultural practice. It's called thumping, and it takes place on pig farms across the country every day."