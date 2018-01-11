Love may be the most important gift that you can share with your children.

The most important SKILL you can share with your children is a whole other story.

Life can feel like living on a roller coaster on top of a merry- go round. From high as a kite, to down in the dumps.

Problem after problem, and in many moments, complete chaos. We go UP and then we go DOWN... up again, down again, around and around.

One day you’re buying a diamond for the love of your life, a few months later you’re changing your phone number and getting a restraining order.

We go from starting the business of our dreams to sixteen hour days, praying for a vacation.

From happy, peaceful and excited, to sad, angry and depressed.

Many of us, many times set ourselves up with some unrealistic expectations. Our perspectives were imbalanced, as a result we experience Imbalanced emotions. We simply were not able get a bigger perspective and see the whole picture.

On this roller coaster of emotions, We feel off-kilter, unbalanced, out of control, ,like a whirlwind is happening TO US..

On the other hand, for brief moments in life, we don’t feel up or down.

An instant flash of inspiration, and then the light-bulb goes off. You know those moments where everything seems to just come together...

A super “aha” moment, a deeper breath, a tear of open hearted appreciation. We feel calm and still– as if things in our universe simply appear to us. We feel centered, balanced.

Everything just seems to make sense..experienced in PRESENCE.

Think about your brief moments of illumination. In these brief moments of being, we do not experience any emotion at all.

People have described these moments as the experience of becoming one with everyone and everything around them.

So what really changes in order for us to go from emotional Chaos, to experiencing present moments of grace?

What REALLY came together is you seeing “the whole picture” .

When we are tuned into the OVERALL balance that ACTUALLY exists, beyond the illusion of our emotions, we become present with what is, as it is, and we experience a state of open hearted, grace.

In this moment we appreciate what is, as it is..

In this state MAGIC enters our lives.

The exceptional person who truly ends up living a fulfilled life really owes it to a single skill.

They become better and better at balancing their emotions and seeing the whole picture.

In seeing the whole picture, they ultimately become thankful for what is in their life, exactly as it is.

They get off life’s roller coaster and continuously soar to the stars.

Think about it, emotional imbalance causes us to make some pretty screwed Up decisions.. causing us to fall into a self-perpetuating cycle of deeper emotional stress, making even dumber decisions. We all know that life can be filled with some pretty horrific circumstances.

There’s a way to continuously transform emotional turmoil into the balanced power of thankfulness /appreciation for what actually is.

A way to handle any emotional challenge like you were Buddha on organic steroids.

History is filled with people who were faced with tremendous emotional challenges …

John Lennon: - “People say I‘m crazy lost in confusion, I tell them there’s no problems, only solutions.”

MLK :“Everything that we see is a shadow cast by that which we do not see.”

Einstein words: “No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it.

Gandhi : “There is an orderliness in the universe, there is an unalterable law governing everything and every being that exists in our lives.”

Yes, they were happy and miserable like the rest of us ...

At the same time they lived journeys that lit up the world.

These geniuses were able to continuously rise above their emotions and see the big, universal picture.

They realized there’s a much bigger show going on – and they wanted to play their part in it. They Rose ABOVE their emotional turmoil.

Knowing WHAT these leaders did is one thing. Knowing HOW they did it gives us a blueprint.

HOW did they balance/still their minds and tune into their inner voice?

HOW did they transform emotional stress into the stuff of genius?

How did they balance their emotional roller coaster and get into their rocket ship?

Aware of it or not, these masters were practicing Equilibration .

Ultimately, everyone and everything – including our rollercoaster emotions – naturally settles into a state of equilibrium (balance). This happens over time, usually a long, long time.

But practicing Equilibration you get to choose how much time it takes to get back to balance.

Equilibration is the most important skill you can share with your children.

Just as the calm eye of the storm exists within every hurricane, the inner peace of a balanced mind lies hidden within each of our emotional challenges.

Equilibration leads you to understand life’s seeming contradictions.

It might seem counter-intuitive, but within our greatest challenges there exists the balance of a hidden gift.

Equilibration leads you to find the hidden gift in everyone and everything.

The ancient philosophies and religions of the world all reveal this wisdom :

The Yin/Yang symbolizes polar opposites co-creating one another (emotions) within an overall omnipresent balance

The Hindus describe a universe of construction (Brahma) and destruction (Shiva), and between them exists the balanced preserver (Vishnu).

Buddhism shows us “The Middle Path,” which is the balanced state of appreciation achieved by overcoming our desires or imbalanced emotions.

And look deeply at what Christ said, “Judge ye not and be not judged”...

We discover that our judgements are seeing only HALF the picture. As we transcend our judgments we see the WHOLE picture.

By practicing the Equilibration you become better and better at seeing the whole picture of your life, faster and faster.

You become like Spiderman walking life’s tightrope.

By asking yourself the right questions, you continuously transcend the emotions that limit your perceptions to find your balance.

Your disasters become fuel for an amazing grace, empowering you to make new choices in all areas of your life.

What are you REALLY here to do on earth?

As you balance your emotions, you discover the answer was already staring you in the face, waiting for you to bring it to light.

As you explore the Equilibration you’ll see right into your individual truth to serve YOU in YOUR life.

There exist thousands of different human emotions..

We experience these emotional patterns in every area of our life.

We have emotions about our finances, our health, our relationships. We have emotions about our relationships, our children, our parents, ourselves, the list is endless!!

As you discover and balance each emotion in your life,

You become able to evolve and improve that area of your life.

The key to evolving your finances, your relationships, your health, is to balancing the underlying emotional patterns in that area of life.