How Peace Became My Superpower

It was finally summer, after a very long, wintery spring. I was at a backyard pool party with a friend. She’s one of those people whose happiness is infectious—you’re just happy being around her. On this day, however, she was not feeling very happy. She came over to tell me there was a woman driving her nuts at the party. We’ve all been there—someone who just gets under our skin. I wasn’t exactly sure who she was talking about, but I heard her go from venting to blaming herself very quickly. She woefully expressed to me, “I’m sorry. I’m not good like you.” I could hear pain and frustration in my beautiful friend’s voice. She was not being herself at all. The following day, I thought about what she said: “I’m not good like you.” Sure, when you have a spiritual practice, you try to live by a code of love, compassion, and empathy toward others, it feels “good,” but I realized a spiritual practice wasn’t about being “good,” and it certainly wasn’t about being better than anyone. What I did learn was how much this practice had brought peace into my life, and what a gift that had been. Four years prior, to that moment, that very well could have been me.

I am reminded of what a gift this practice is every time I come across something that used to upset me, like heavy traffic, computer issues, and how it no longer controls me, at least not like it used to. Once I came to know this kind of peace, it made me wonder why I did I not see how miserable I was making myself all these years? Once you finally know peace, you realize that nothing is more important than preserving that inner peace—because with that peace comes an amazing amount of freedom. Not being affected by those things anymore began to feel like a superpower—not allowing little things to control me, my moods, or my day. It wasn’t until I entered this practice that I realized peace isn’t something that just happens to you one day. You have to create peace, and you have to choose it every day, and at every single moment when we’re triggered or tempted to be taken out of it.

What keeps us from having peace? Simply put, we get used to feeling crappy. We think it’s normal. “That’s just the way life is.” We say we want peace, but we unknowingly do so much to prevent that peace from entering our lives. We allow small, petty issues to hold so much weight and take control over us, like when someone cuts us off on the road or in line at the store. Road rage is so prevalent in our society, our perception is that we need to be right and put people in their place, and we wind up even more out of sync with peace. In reality it is only showing us, how out of alignment with peace we really are.

We allow so many of our own negative thoughts to make us feel even worse. We truly believe it’s all these external forces that are wrecking our inner peace, but the truth is we do much of it ourselves. This is what is known as “living at the effects of your life.” You are reacting to life rather than being the creator of your life. Yes, there are many things that are very upsetting in this world, but right now I’m talking about letting small, everyday things get to you. You have the ability within you right now to control to what degree you will allow anything to affect you. I had my first epiphany at how I was making myself miserable when I learned that the majority of our thoughts, a least 90 percent of them, depending how active an overthinker you are, is absolute, utter, total BS. Think about it—how many of your thoughts are based on fact versus stories you are making up in your head? We assume the worst! Your thoughts are either telling you how much you suck, or someone else sucks, or someone else thinks you suck and what’s going to go wrong. The worst part is that we truly believe these thoughts are real, but most of them aren’t it’s just a filter of the world through ego’s eyes, especially the ones telling you how much you suck. We are just assuming the worst by playing these scenarios in our head. It’s especially active when our ego has us thinking it’s our intuition. Intuition doesn’t work that way. Intuition comes from a higher place, not lower energies and is always very calm and peaceful, even when it’s warning us. All that judgement? Is ego. There are a lot of fear based thoughts, posing itself as “intuition.”

Fear based behaviors and beliefs is what is making us so miserable. Ego loves to be suspicious and right. Think of your ego as a small, bratty, immature, frightened , child, or that petty nasty nosy neighbor that’s always looking for trouble. Ego has to win, gets offended very easily, thinks it’s right, even when it’s playing very small. Ego is very slick in providing a lot of false empowerment through anger, judgement, victimization, and hate , that stems from lower energies that really disempower us. Ego thinks it’s defending and protecting you, but those are all mind tricks the ego plays. These thoughts only bother us when we think there’s truth to it, because we have been judging ourselves, that’s when ego runs rampant having to make us feel better by one upping someone or taking them down. However, it’s protecting you from a lot of monsters that aren’t even really there. We all know someone who is negative, angry and sees the world as a fearful place. That is ego working full time, taking control. Walls and defenses keep a lot of things out, but they also don’t allow a lot of good things to come in, such as love When we marinate our brains in these negative thoughts it becomes our reality. Trigger thoughts are like weeds planting themselves and taking root, overtaking our entire brain, perception, and lives. The best thing to do is to catch the trigger thought and nip it in the bud as soon as a negative thought enters your mind. Don’t give it any attention or anything to feed on. But if it does take root, acknowledging and recognizing that it is a negative thought is the first step to not allowing it to take you to crazy town. This is where a mediation practice is so beneficial because meditation helps us to re-center ourselves so you’re starting off back at zero, rather than allowing stress to compile.

There can be serious health consequences to living with negative energy. An article from WebMD, called, “Effects of Stress on Your Body,” cites, “Stress becomes negative ("distress") when a person faces continuous challenges without relief or relaxation between challenges. As a result, the person becomes overworked and stress-related tension builds. Stress can play a part in problems such as headaches, high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, skin conditions, asthma, arthritis, depression, and anxiety.” Negative emotions such as worry, anger, are frustration are harmful wastes of emotion and really serve no purpose. I know there is a school of thought that believes fear is necessary because otherwise we’d walk into cars, but I love what Deepak Chopra said, “Fear doesn’t tell you not to walk into traffic—common sense does.” I’m also not talking about worry when it comes a health scare, accident, or surgery. There are times we are going to be “concerned” about ourselves or a loved one, but I also see people worry when they think they are being hopeful. Ego does a real tricky number on us. You can’t worry for hope. It’s just an exhausting emotion that drains our energy. You must be hopeful for hope. You must send the positive—not negative—energy that you want it to work out and then release the outcome knowing that all will work out for the highest good, even if it doesn’t appear that way.

When you really think about it, you don’t need worry, fear, anger, or frustration to solve any of your problems, but having these emotions are perfectly natural. Our emotions are great guides to let us know something is off balance. However, it’s when they are in hyper drive and controlling us , and we live in that state of anger that they are not really serving us well. We remain stuck, not moving forward. How often and to what degree are you allowing these emotions to control you, and you not being in control over them? The more out of control they are, the more you must work to calm yourself, and that’s what’s so exhausting. Stress, worry, and fear also inhibit our ability to solve problems effectively.

Letting your ego take control is the opposite from when we are acting from our soul, which is our “true self.” When we act from our true self, we feel growth, expansion, creativity, inspiration, and love. In fact, everything in life comes down to only two motivating factors, love verses fear. This will help you to start to become aware of your own actions. Are you seeing or reacting from the lens of love or are you reacting from a place of fear? We won’t always understand the action of others, but we do know if someone is mean, angry, or hurts us, they are acting out of fear, from a wounded part of themselves. What does this have to do with peace? A lot, because when we can understand our actions , and the actions of others, it helps us to bring more peace into our lives. A lot of people think a spiritual path is airy fairy stuff, but it takes a lot of releasing judgment and self-acceptance to become that peaceful and loving. The more we love and accept ourselves from a place of empowerment, not as victims, the more we are able to love and accept others. You can only love and accept others as much as you love and accept yourself. We are all perfectly beautiful souls who are all wounded in some way, and some wounds are deeper than others. What this practice does—and we call it a “practice” because just like dance, sports, or music, it takes practice to develop these skills— peeling off old layers and releasing years of limiting beliefs that have been controlling us for so long. You can’t say you want happiness but be so attached to your unhappiness. This is why calling this work “self-improvement” is a misperception. It’s “self-transformation” and it’s life changing. Nothing about you needs improving—you need reminding , that you are perfect and whole and complete just as you are. So why is it that some people, when they do come across ways to bring more peace into their lives, or meet people who have peace in their lives, do they reject it? My theory is they reject peace because it seems so unattainable. Rather than giving it a shot, in fear they will be let down anyway, so they reject it. It’s silly, they don’t believe in “letting things go,” however, given the opportunity, they would take a pill to forget it? But how much sense does it make to want peace but do nothing about to get rid of the underlying factor? Pills do not rid your limiting beliefs. I know, there is another group of you out there who are thinking, “This is me! And this is making total sense!” You can either start now and a year from now be more at peace or do absolutely nothing and be at the same place next year. The choice is always ours to make. It’s never too late.

How to Make peace your superpower

First, straight up front, you won’t find peace until you start taking responsibility that you and you alone are in control of the peace that enters or doesn’t enter your life.

Second, you must be willing to show up everyday for it and at every moment to keep your practice alive. That can sound absolutely empowering or daunting to the individual. Peace is choice you make at every moment. It’s not easy at first, but once you get the hang of it, it will become your superpower. A few things to keep in mind: you will screw up, and one of the keys is to have more self-compassion for yourself, knowing that this is not about perfection but practice. You will never be perfect at it, but it’s about how quickly you return to peace if you are taken out of it. As you keep practicing, you will stay at peace longer and it will become more of a natural state. Yes, much of this practice is mindfulness. It very normal to hear people with a spiritual practice openly speak about getting triggered and getting taken out of their peace. I do too. We are human. We are never going to be perfect, and there is no such thing as perfection. Things will trigger us, but we do get better at letting things go through our practice.

I learned a great, easy, and very effective exercise from my spiritual teacher and mentor Gabby Bernstein: If you are taken out of peace:

Tap your fingers moving from your pinky to your index finger, and say, “Peace begins with me,” as you tap each one. Repeat, “Peace begins with me,” and you will noticeably feel yourself get calmer. The premise of peace is simple. It may seem complicated because we humans like to complicate things, but the more you practice, you will come to understand the less you react to something and are non-judgmental, the more at peace you will be. After all, nothing has meaning until we give it it’s meaning.

Below are the main Dos and Don’ts in making peace your superpower...

Don’t (Let go of the following)

Judging others and yourself.

Perfection. There is no such thing as perfection.

Criticism

The need to be right.

Stop blaming other and understand what’s triggering you. Instead of asking why is this happening to me, ask yourself what you can learn from it about yourself or use it as an opportunity for growth.

Beating yourself up.

The need to control.

Stop trying to change others.

Venting

Comparing

Expectations

Gossip

Drama

Do

Be more compassionate toward yourself and others.

Try to understand the other person’s point of view, before having to be understood.

Forgive others and yourself. Often.

Respond from your heart vs Reacting from ego.

Don’t look for trouble (don’t go snooping on social media for things you know are going to piss you off).

Meditate

Yoga

Use affirmations to change the tape and reframe your thoughts.

Curb your ego.

Accept yourself as you are, as you continue to grow. You’re going to mess up along the way and it’s okay.

Understand that this is a practice and just like any practice, it takes time to build these muscles. You’re looking for progress, not perfection.

Celebrate yourself

About the Author Karen OM is a Certified Transformational Life Coach and Spiritual Teacher, who has studied under and is certified with Gabby Bernstein and iPEC (International Professional Excellence in Coaching). She is also the author of the upcoming book, “Resilient Love: Turn Your Wounds Into Wings.” Karen specializes in Self-Love, Empowerment, Inner Peace, Relationships, Dating: Becoming “Resilient in Love,” opening your heart to love again, and “Living a Wholeheartedly Single Life.”

